Apparently $5 CAN Buy Happiness — & These 44 Products On Amazon Are Proof

When you think of products that make you happy, you likely have a handful in mind that are already part of your regular routine. But what about all the gadgets, tools, and goodies you've yet to discover? That's where affordable products on Amazon come into play.

There, you'll be able to find everything from incredible beauty products and kitchen necessities to home goods and wardrobe essentials. And, best of all, you don't have to spend an arm and leg to score many of them — so long as you know what to look for. Namely, that means scouring the reviews and looking for products with cult-followings to discover the very best-of-the-best. But, let's be real, nobody has time for that: unless, of course, you're me.

And that, my friends, is why we're here today. Ahead you'll find 45 products that will brighten your day (or at least make it a bit easier) for $5 or less. Yes, you read that right. From brow-shaping razors and volumizing mascara to screen protectors (because please protect my tech) and microwave steamers, I really wouldn't blame you for stocking up on more than one of these happiness-inducing goods. So, without further ado, take your pick. from the products ahead. You're welcome in advance.