Your quarantine queue just got longer: Apple TV+ will make select shows and documentaries available to stream for free in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic. As of Friday, April 10, users across 100 countries and regions can access certain titles through the Apple TV app without a subscription. Some of the titles include Dickinson, Hailee Steinfeld’s historical dramedy about Emily Dickinson, and Little America, Kumail Nanjiiani’s anthology series about immigrants in the country.

The full list of titles available without a subscription are as follows: The Elephant Queen, a wildlife documentary narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor; Servant, a horror series about a couple mourning the loss of their baby from M. Night Shyamalan; For All Mankind, a science fiction series that spotlights NASA astronauts; Helpsters, a children's series from the creators of Sesame Street; Ghostwriter, a reboot based on the 1992 series about teens who solve mysteries with help from a spirit; and Snoopy in Space, a children’s series about Snoopy and the gang’s mission into space.

Apple TV+’s free pandemic content comes after HBO made similar moves due to the global health crisis. The streaming service announced on April 2 that select TV shows, documentaries, and films would be available to stream without a subscription for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO GO. Some of the hit titles available for free include Barry, True Blood, McMillion$, and more.

Isabella Vosmikova/HBO

Soon after, AMC Networks followed suit with free programming on April 3. The first half of Season 10 of The Walking Dead, as well as programs from AMC’s other networks like BBC and Sundance TV, are currently available to stream for free. AMC also unveiled TV spots with stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Walking Dead), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Lennie James (Fear the Walking Dead), and more called “We’re With You” to encourage viewers during these unprecedented times.

If this still isn’t enough quarantine content, several other streaming services have extended their free trial periods due to the pandemic. Showtime, CBS All Access, Acorn TV, and Shudder are just a few of the services that now offer 30-day free trials. Notable titles include The Twilight Zone reboot, Star Trek: Picard, Homeland, and Shameless. Basically, now is the ideal time to go forth and numb our brains with a plethora of streaming content.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.