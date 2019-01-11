Apple's Next iPhone Could Have THREE Cameras, According To This Rumor

The next time you get an iPhone, it could have even more cameras. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, one of the 2019 iPhones could have three rear-facing cameras. This is in addition to still having the front-facing selfie camera. Why would a phone need four cameras? Because it's the ~future~. And so you can try to take some really cool pictures.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple plans to release three new phones this fall, according to "people familiar with the matter." Bustle has reached out to Apple for comment, but has not yet received a response. Introducing three phones has become standard for the company. In 2018, Apple revealed the iPhone Xs, the iPhone XS Max (which was the larger version of the XS), and the iPhone XR (which was a more affordable version, similar to how iPhone used to create a "C" version, as in "iPhone 5C"). Similarly, in 2017, the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus were unveiled.

Reportedly, only one of the new phones would have three rear cameras, and it would be the "flagship model," or the most expensive, high-end release of the bunch. This one would be the successor to the iPhone XS Max, which has two rear cameras.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As for what you can do with all these cameras, USA Today reports that on LG's V40 ThinQ phone, for instance, the three rear-facing cameras allow for improved close-up photos, better low-light photography, and panoramic shots. You can also use a "triple shot" mode that uses all three cameras at once. Samsung previously released a phone with three rear cameras, and in October, revealed a phone with four rear-facing cameras, the Galaxy A9. The A9 has a telephoto camera, ultra-wide camera, main camera, and depth camera. It might sound excessive to a lot of people, but according to Samsung, the cameras can "can shoot in nearly any situation."

The Wall Street Journal reports that the new iPhones would be released in the fall, which would probably mean at Apple's yearly September conference and keynote speech. In addition to the phone with the three rear cameras, the publication reports that the other two phones would include one that would follow in the footsteps of the iPhone XR. This one would have an LCD screen, as opposed to an OLED, which was the same case as with the XR. But, unlike the XR, which had one rear camera, this one would be updated to have two. The third iPhone released would also have two rear cameras. WSJ reports that for 2020, Apple may stop using LCD screens for iPhones entirely.

Of course, the phones will have other updates, too. For instance, the 2018 iPhone reveal included that the XS was more durable and would be available with more storage — all the way up to 512GB. For now, there are rumors out there about the new phones, but Apple hasn't confirmed anything yet and the official announcement is probably still eight months away.