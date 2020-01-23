If any sign is going to start a revolution, it's Aquarius. That's why it should come as no surprise that Aquarius season is the most progressive, radical season of the year. Aquarian energy will inspire us all to band together, fight for common causes, and focus on the future — it's very groovy like that. While we won't all experience Aquarius season 2020 in the same way, we'll all feel empowered by the water-bearing air sign to pour our ambition into something meaningful.

Fresh out of the tight grip of Capricorn's rigid work ethic, all signs will feel a sense of relief when the sun moves into the Aquarius constellation. Aquarius is ruled by sideways Uranus, a planet that's known for its literal and figurative tilted axis which which brings out the quirk and lightness in all of us. Uranus forces Aquarius to look at everything from different angles. In some cases, this inspires Aquarius to be creative, and in others, empathetic. With the combination of forward-thinking motivation and a fresh outlook, we can all expect this season to be transformative — and far less grueling than Cap season.

Bustle talked to the Sanctuary app's resident astrologer Jeanna Kadlec about how each sign will react to Aquarian energy steering the cosmological ship from Jan. 20 to Feb. 18, and according to Kadlec, each sign has promising possibilities to look forward to over the next few weeks, with their love and professional sectors lighting up brightly.

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

You're going to be feeling inspired to branch out and spend less time at home with yourself. You're drawn outward, so Kadlec suggests "putting the focus on your friendships and broader communities that you want to get involved with." Now is a great time to volunteer for a cause you care about, or even offer your time to friends or family who might need help with projects both big and small.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)

You worked so hard during Cap season, and now you're finally getting the validation you need and deserve. According to Kadlec, "your career is about to get a lot of attention," which will provide some relief and motivation. It's also a good idea to set intentions during the new moon on Jan. 24. Taking the time to list your goals will help you feel more connected to them and actually get the process of achieving them going.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun. 20)

With Cap season behind you, you've got room to think about things beyond work. Your mind is open. "For you, Aquarius season is about embracing new possibilities and challenging yourself to think differently," Kadlec says.

This is a great time to sign up for a class, read a book on a subject you're not familiar with, or join an interest group to make your life outside of work a little bit more kinetic, expansive, and exciting.

Cancer (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

You're going to be feeling the need to talk to the people close to you about the functionality of your shared lives. It could mean having a tense but helpful conversation with a co-worker about the breakdown of responsibilities, it could mean talking to a family member about financial contribution, or it could mean talking with a friend about the output of effort. Put time into organizing your feelings about your own contribution and effort, so that you can greet this conversation will facts instead of emotion.

Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Leo, it's time for a check in. "For you, Aquarius season is all about your committed partnerships and making sure that everyone is on the same wavelength." If you find that you're not in sync, you might be inspired to look to the future and make some difficult decisions about whether or not these partnerships are worth your time or commitment.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

Your daily routine and grind might need some revamping in order to ensure that you're fitting as many opportunities for positive and healthy experiences into your day as you can. "If you’ve been in a rut, Aquarius season is about to break you out of it," Kadlec says.

It might be as simple of an effort as adding a yoga class to your morning routine or a standing dinner date with a friend to your evening schedule. It won't take much to rebrand your routine a bit and start a fresh habit.

Libra (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

The craft box is coming out of the closet, the blank document is starting to look enticing and not scary, and you're no longer going to favor the couch over the bar down the street. "This season super-charges your creative energy!" Kadlec says. "This is a perfect time to start new projects, or maybe even meet someone special." So lean into all creative avenues and follow that instinct to go out and socialize. You're buzzing with creative energy and it's a good look on you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

You're thinking a lot about your family and your home life, Scorpio. "Reconfiguring your nest," is going to be on your mind until you settle on something that's satisfying for the long-term, Kadlec says. If you don't live near your family and that's wearing on you, you might make a choice to move closer. Alternatively, if you feel that you need some space from your family, you might consider moving during this time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Capricorn season was all about keeping your head down, blowing off social plans, and working. But now Aquarian energy is going to lure you away from your desk with enticing invitations and energizing social opportunities. "Your phone is about to blow up!" Kadlec says. "This season is super communicative for you so make sure that the expectations you’re setting with everyone work for you." Don't be shy about picking and choosing the kinds of engagements that you're interested in at this time. You know what you want, so trust your gut and be clear.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

During Cap season, you worked harder than you have in the past year. You're at the top of your game professionally, but you're now questioning whether you're being compensated fairly for your work. "The emphasis is on your money: how you make it, how you save it, and how you can better strategize to make it work for you long-term," Kadlec says. This might mean that you make some significant changes professionally to ensure that your work output is inline with your financial goals. Be open to wherever this exploration leads you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

It's your birthday month, so you're shining bright and good energy is flowing both ways. "This season is all about renewal: understanding who you are and what works for you now, and letting go of the old habits and patterns that are no longer reflective of the person you’re becoming," Kadlec says.

If you haven't been journaling, this is a good month to start. Mapping out your feelings, hopes, and dreams on paper will be helpful and inspiring.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

While other signs might be experiencing a boost of energy in their career, you're looking inward. "Your focus is on quieting your mind this month," Kadlec says. You're more interested in reflection, meditation, and really tuning into your own wisdom and intuition. Lean into this inclination, as your energy is best spent on self-care and peace. You've got the rest of the year to kick into high gear at the office and at home.

Regardless of what's predicted for your sign, as collective, Aquarius season reminds us that it's important to share, and it will inspire us to, so look out for that cosmic suggestion. Share your feelings, share your wealth, share your opinion, share your heart — let Aquarius season inspire you to be a water-bearer in whatever sense is meaningful for you.