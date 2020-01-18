How The January 2020 New Moon Will Affect You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Several transformative and inspiring moments are likely to come your way on January 24, 2020, all thanks the new moon in Aquarius. And depending on your zodiac sign, that could mean changing up your career, reevaluating relationships, and even setting goals for the future. That's how it goes with all new moons, according to astrology, but this one may be particularly life-changing.

"In general, the new moon is an excellent time to set positive intentions for this new lunar cycle, start a new initiative, partnership, or create fresh goals for yourself," Adama Sesay, an astrologer and founder of LilithAstrology.com, tells Bustle. "Typically, new seeds that you plant in your life now will start to manifest during the next full moon," which will happen on February 9.

January's new moon will be in the sign of Aquarius, which means it's even more likely to spark new ideas, as well as a need for reflection. "This cosmic energy could prompt you into taking the action necessary to experience freedom and change in an area of life that has not felt authentic or nurturing to who you truly are," Sesay says. "On this day, a new refreshing experience can also come to you that can change your perception!"

See below for ways the new moon will impact each zodiac sign, as well as how you can make the most of it.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The new moon will have the biggest impact on Aries' relationships, and how they view those around them. "Aries may feel this new moon in the organizations they belong to," astrologer Nina Palmer, tells Bustle. The new moon may see them stepping outside their usual routine and meeting new people, Palmer says, and thus expanding their horizons. To take advantage of this new moon energy, Aries may want to network more than they usually do, as a way of seeing who else they can meet. They might be surprised by the connections that come their way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The most noticeable shifts for you, Taurus, will likely occur at work. "Taurus will experience the upcoming new moon in Aquarius in their 10th house of career, making a tense connection with Uranus in your sign," Sesay says. "You could gain sudden perspective on what your life path truly is and realize that a different direction is more authentic to who you really are." Taurus might feel a sudden urge to check job listings, or to think about what other skills they might have, and where it could take them. "If you are aligned and in a career that fits who you are, you could experience some sudden progress," Sesay says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, the January new moon will have you craving adventure, which might mean planning big trips to foreign lands, or even expanding your intellectual horizons, Palmer says. "You may have become a homebody recently after the intense Capricorn energy this month in your private 8th house," Sesay says. "The new moon in Aquarius in your 9th house could bring about a sudden urge to travel, expand your boundaries, and connect with new people. This could be a much-needed refreshing lunar event for Geminis."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle You may find yourself rethinking many of your relationships during the new moon, so be ready for that. "You may realize that some individuals you currently associate yourself with are no longer in alignment with who you are," Sesay says. "You may want to free yourself from this." If it feels like the right moment, Cancer may want to use this period of time to make a few changes. "It's OK to peacefully say no or move away from friendships that are no longer nurturing you and progressing you forward," Sesay says.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Towards the end of January, you're likely going to feel as if something needs to change. "The new moon in Aquarius is occurring for Leo in your 7th house of partnerships and making a transformative aspect with Uranus in Taurus in your 10th house of career," Sesay says. As a result, you may suddenly grow in your career or change something that isn't working for you, Sesay says. "Remember that the universe is on your side and the new moon is the perfect time for a fresh start."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Buste The upcoming new moon may have you breaking from your usual routine, mostly out of a desire to try something new. "You may have felt a bit stagnant due to the intense energy in the beginning of the year," Sesay says, "[so] this is just what you need." While it may be momentarily stress, the good news is there are so many ways Virgo can switch things up, and feel refreshed as a result. "You may start a new class to expand your horizons, begin meal prepping, or change the way you focus on your work tasks to help maximize your day," Sesay says.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra could feel inspired in a number of ways during the new moon this January. "An original idea could suddenly come about in terms of your creative projects or you could feel the need to shake things up in your romantic life," Sesay says. "This is due to the new moon's square with Uranus in Taurus in the 8th house of transformation." It'll come as a welcome change, especially after months of doing the same thing day in and day out. "Occasionally life becomes routine and this can stifle creativity or your love life," Sesay says. "Use this time to get inspired; something great could come out of it!"

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle During this new moon, Scorpio, you will likely want to change things up as it pertains to your relationships. You may, for instance, want to break free from close relationships that are too steeped in tradition, Palmer says. And that could play out in various ways. "Your home life is the focus for you during the new moon in Aquarius," Sesay says. "If you live with roommates, family, or a partner you could be prompted to discuss shifting certain parts of the living situation." So if the mood strikes, Scorpio should go for it, as it'll likely make you feel a lot better about life in general. "Taking a calm approach is best due to the tense connection with Uranus in Taurus in the 7th house of partnerships," Sesay says. "Remember to try to be empathetic to their needs while honoring yours, too."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The January new moon will have you craving a reset, Sesay says, which could come about in the form of better managing your health, or looking for other ways to feel good. So if you're struck with a random burst of inspiration, that's why. "You may begin reading more on alternative healing methods or decide to start taking yoga," Sesay says. "Feelings of stagnation in your day-to-day life can also come about, causing you to want to switch your office space or work from an entirely different location."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The new moon will have you thinking about all things money, so don't be surprised if you feel the need to gather more information about your finances. "Discussions could suddenly come about for you in terms of increasing your salary or asking for what you are worth at work," Sesay says. Of course, it can be tough to approach a boss and ask them about a raise or promotion. But it is possible to use this burst of energy to your advantage. "Keep a level head and organize your thoughts on paper," Sesay says. Then go for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Since the new moon is in Aquarius in January, this sign will definitely feel the effects. "You have been going through some private shifts and transformation lately," Sesay says. "Aquarius season will energize you and this lunar event will give you the direction you've been needing in terms of your identity and who you are." To make the most of it, Aquarius, you can spend some time thinking about where you stand in life, and where you might like to see yourself heading. "Honor your true needs and go with this," Sesay says. It's an inspiring time, and could set you down some pretty interesting paths.