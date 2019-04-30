So much of this season of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills has been tied up in the drama of Lucy Lucy Apple Juice (it really should have been "Apple Juicy," just because the rhyme would be nice) that any other confrontations have been welcome — no matter how inane and strange they are to viewers. Recently on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into an argument over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and it was enough to send both women retreating to their corners. Still, it seems as if Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer are still friends, having united against a common enemy — the one and only Lisa Vanderpump.

Filming for this season of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills happened in the last half of 2018, just as the Capitol Hill showdown between Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford was top of mind for the entire American public. The women of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, as many women were wont to do at the time, discussed the allegations and Camille went on a truly bizarre rant defending Kavanaugh, declaring that she knows what it's like to be wrongly accused of something. Lisa took issue with it and called out, and it wasn't the best dinner they've ever had. It wasn't as bad as Allison DuBois the medium, but it wasn't good.

That said, it doesn't seem like it was enough to truly throw Camille and Lisa's relationship off-track. These women are friendly, but they're certainly not Real Housewives BFFs, so it seems natural that they can disagree and be fine later on fine. Lisa wasn't a bridesmaid at Camille's October 2018 wedding to David Meyer, but she was a happy guest at the nuptials. Neither Lisa nor Camille have snaps of each other on their respective Instagrams, but that's fine, too, because they don't really have pictures of any of the other Housewives on their social media channels. One little argument doesn't mean the total dissolution of friendship.

And speaking of total dissolution of friendship, there is one thing that Lisa and Camille seem to be in agreement about — Lisa Vanderpump. This season, Vanderpump has been accused of feeding stories to the press and trying to set up Dorit with the Lucy Lucy Apple Juice thing. Camille insulted Vanderpump's teeth on the show (which really was mean), and now, Lisa has threatened to sue Vanderpump over any potential spinoff for Vanderpump Dogs.

She also addressed Vanderpump's absence from the show, saying on Instagram, "Why hasn't LVP filmed with us for over six weeks? I have no beef with her. Who does that? Who doesn't show up for work?"

So to recap, there's only one Lisa that Camille seems to have any problems with, and that's not Rinna — it's Vanderpump. One dog set this all into motion, which makes it amazing to think what could come next because of it. Staffing changes? New Housewives? More political conversations? We'll just have to tune in and see.