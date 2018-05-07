Both President Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have suggested that the $130,000 payment made to an adult film actress represents something that is standard practice for people of fame and wealth. In light of these assertions, you're probably wondering whether Trump's hush agreement with Stormy Daniels is a common type of thing. According to lawyers in Hollywood, who spoke with Bloomberg on May 3, these types of agreements are actually far less common than Trump and Giuliani may have you believe.

On May 3, President Trump confirmed he reimbursed his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made to Daniels prior to the presidential election in 2016. Trump confirmed the reimbursement via Twitter after initially denying that he knew anything about the payment. In the same series of tweets, he also insisted that "[non-disclosure agreements] ... are very common among celebrities and people of wealth." Trump's lawyer, Giuliani, also echoed similar sentiments during an interview on ABC's The Week, saying that it is normal for high profile individuals to enter into these types of agreements.

However, as Bloomberg reported, many Hollywood lawyers, who regularly work with celebrities, disagree. Indeed, an employment lawyer named Genie Harrison strongly asserted that Trump's payment is not typical, telling Bloomberg, "It’s absolutely not normal ... People don’t pay that kind of money unless they are concerned about some very negative exposure."

Bloomberg's article did note that it is normal for public figures to include confidentiality clauses in contracts with those who provide services for them, like cleaners and stylists, in order to protect their privacy. However, it insisted that exchanging a large sum of money for someone else's silence does not represent standard fare.