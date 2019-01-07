Since the 2018 series of Love Island finished, the contestants have kept the entire UK population on tenterhooks. This statement definitely applies to the winners of last year's show, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham. They have had ups and downs, arguments and make-ups, but the question on everyone's lips is: are Jack and Dani still together?

The reason this particular query is puzzling the nation is because the couple have their very own reality show starting on Monday night and because the last time Jack and Dani really hit headlines was for their break-up that turned out to be a heated argument gone a little too far.

At a first glance, the couple's relationship appeared to be soaring high. Shortly after leaving the Love Island villa, they moved in together and had also recently welcomed a third party into their apartment: an adorable bulldog puppy named Sandy.

But at the beginning of December, 22-year-old Dani shocked her millions of fans by posting the following statement on Instagram: "Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we've come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term. We both plan to stay friends. I hope you'll all understand."

ITV

The Instagram story was swiftly deleted and Dani's dad, Danny Dyer, told TV host Jonathan Ross that the couple hadn't split. "They've had a row, she's got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it," the Eastenders star said. "I don't know what was going on but I can tell you now, they're sweet."

On December 12 (six days after her original statement), Dani posted a further declaration, telling everyone that she and Jack were still a couple.

"Just want to put all comments to bed. All I can say is I’m still 22 trying to get my s**t together and grow into a woman but doing it in the public eye is sometimes hard and scary," she wrote, adding: "But arguments are arguments and I love him. I can only please people who want to be pleased and I am having to learn that opinions are just opinions. Hope everyone can understand that I am just a normal girl."

ITV

According to the Mirror, the entire thing resulted from an argument over an iron. The paper also reported that Jack and Dani's new series will briefly feature the split. That fact was pretty unavoidable seeing as it happened towards the end of the couple's filming schedule.

The three-part series, entitled Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island, will follow the couple as they embark on life after the reality show. Viewers will watch them buy a flat (and that puppy) and launch various businesses. "Obviously the brief split will be addressed as well," a spokesperson for the show told the Mirror.

Living your life in the spotlight can't be easy, and neither is trying to build a relationship that started in a seriously unusual way. Instead of pestering the likes of Jack and Dani with "showmance" comments, perhaps the nation should realise that no one has an obligation to share the private details of their lives and it's only human to make mistakes, even if that mistake is read by millions. Long live Jack and Dani, I say.

Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island starts on ITVBe on Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. The next two episodes will air on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 at the same time.