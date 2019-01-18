Jesy Nelson has been enjoying the single life ever since splitting from her musician ex-boyfriend Harry James late last year. However, by the looks of a certain someone's Instagram stories, it seems that the "Woman Like Me" singer may now be seeing someone new. So, are Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes dating?

Earlier this week, on Jan. 16, Love Island's Hughes shared Instagram stories in which he could be seen enjoying a night of cocktails at Harry Potter-themed bar The Cauldron. But Hughes' keen-eyed followers were quick to notice a pair of distinctively tattooed hands in the stories, and speculation immediately got underway. Little Mix's Nelson has symbols, including a heart and a lightening bolt, on her hands, which were spotted in the story.

Speaking to the Mail Online one source claimed that, "This was a first date for Chris and Jesy. Someone slid into the other's Instagram DMs." Another source told The Sun, "It's very early days but there's definitely an attraction between them." The source said the pair are "taking things slowly for now," but could become "something more serious" in the future. Bustle has reached out to both parties for comment on the relationship, and will update readers with any new information once it becomes available.

Chris Hughes/Instagram

Little Mix have been going from strength to strength over the past year, and Nelson and her bandmates have recently been nominated for two BRIT awards, the BBC reports. The band are in the running for Best British Group and Best British Video for their song "Woman Like Me," which features world-famous rapper Nicki Minaj. The video has now racked up more than 121 million views on Youtube.

littlemixVEVO on YouTube

The Little Mix ladies also made an exciting announcement via Twitter recently, letting fans know that they will be performing at the BRITs award ceremony.

Nelson split from boyfriend of 16 months Harry James back in November 2018, the Mail Online reports, after which the Little Mix singer deleted all pictures of her ex from her social media accounts. However, one source claimed that there was no bad blood between the two. The source told The Sun, "There are no hard feelings between them and they remain good friends."

Though Nelson and Hughes may seem an unexpected duo, the "Black Magic" singer has dated a reality television star before. Back in 2017, Nelson was seeing The Only Way Is Essex star, Chris Clark, Digital Spy reported, but the relationship broke off later that year. In 2015, Nelson got engaged to Rixton frontman Jake Roche, the Telegraph reports, but the pair split the following year.

Hughes was previously in a very high-profile relationship with fellow Love Island star Olivia Attwood. Despite sparking an intense romance during their stay at the infamous villa, the couple called it quits back in March 2018 in a very teary goodbye on their show Crackin' On. Since then, The Sun has reported that the 25-year-old has been linked to Made In Chelsea star Emily Blackwell and former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote.