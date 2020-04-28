You may have thought that the love triangle between Brandon, Julia, and Savannah would end now that everyone has officially coupled up on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, but it has only heightened tensions. Though Brandon picked Savannah and Julia is doing her best to move forward with Sheridan, she's still harboring some hard feelings about how things played out. Seeing Brandon and Savannah suddenly become super affectionate after the coupling raised a red flag for her, leading to her confront Savannah about her intentions. "I wanted to leave [the show] and it was because of you," she said. "It feels like ever since Chris Harrison said, 'Couple up,' you and Brandon have been all over each other ... it just doesn't feel genuine."

Julia insisted she no longer had feelings for Brandon, but it doesn't seem like that's the case. Meanwhile, Sheridan is proceeding as if Julia is over Brandon, and assumes their relationship is going strong. But it seems like that's all about to blow up: the Week 3 teaser shows Brandon telling Savannah that he still has feelings for "her," presumably referring to Julia. Does that mean Julia and Brandon are together now? Magic eight ball says... probably not. Julia doesn't follow Brandon on Instagram (though Brandon follows her) and Brandon's last three photos are of Savannah — the latest one being an outtake of their romantic slow dance to Leon Bridges' "Beyond."

Savannah does follow Brandon, but they're keeping online interactions minimal — probably in an effort not to spoil their ending. Considering it's only Week 3 and Brandon is already posting some pretty cozy looking videos of him and Savannah, it seems pretty obvious who will end up with who. Just expect a lot of prolonged drama before anything is resolved.