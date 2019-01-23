Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram photo is innocuous enough, but her four-word caption has fans talking. Jenner called Travis Scott her husband on Instagram on Tuesday, but that doesn't necessarily mean these two have secretly tied the knot.

The lip kit mogul shared a black-and-white photo of herself sporting some lingerie, a jacket, and her signature tiny sunglasses. But what really caught fans' attention is Jenner's caption, "extraño a mi esposo." As People noted, the Spanish phrase translates to "I miss my husband."

Still, dedicated fans will remember that Scott and Jenner have called each other "hubby" and "wifey" in the past. Even if they're not legally married, they clearly have a close bond with each other, especially now that they have a daughter, Stormi, together.

In an Instagram Story last October while Scott performed on Saturday Night Live, Jenner posted a photo captioned, "hubby," along with the heart-eyes emoji. That was more than three months ago, and the photo spurred a similar discussion among fans. But there was no indication that Scott and Jenner had secretly gotten married at that point either. It looks like the two of them might just like calling each other husband and wife as a term of endearment.

There's also the fact that Scott said he and Kylie would be "married soon" in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, which was published in December. During his conversation with the magazine, the rapper talked about proposing to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way," Scott told the magazine. He also talked about how quickly his relationship with Jenner progressed, saying of his partner, "I need her with me to operate. She's that one." That likely means when he does pop the question, everyone will know it.

In the meantime, Jenner has supported Scott on tour, sharing plenty of photos of herself in Astroworld merch. Jenner added the caption, "when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight" to a photo from November — although, again, these two don't seem to be married, at least not officially.

Plus, over the holiday season, Jenner shared photos of Christmas gifts labeled "wifey" and "daddy." These two are either really good at trolling fans, or they're just super comfortable with the marital terms.

Even if they're not officially married yet, it does sound like having a wedding is something Jenner and Scott have talked about. Scott's recent comments to Rolling Stone show how committed he is to his relationship with Jenner, and that he's sure she's the one he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

That being said, it's unlikely that these two are married yet. Given how big the Kardashian-Jenner clan is, Jenner would probably want to throw a big wedding, and her fans would definitely hear about it on social media. If she and Scott do get married one day, Stormi would be an adorable flower girl. But until then, it sounds like all of the "secret marriage" rumors are just speculation.