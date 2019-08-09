Arabella Chi may have been unceremoniously dumped from Love Island, but it seems she may have finally found the right man. Rather unsurprisingly, that man is another former Love Island star: Wes Nelson. After being spotted in public together numerous times in recent weeks, the nation is beginning to wonder if Arabella and Wes are together, so let's take a look.

As The Sun reports, the pair were pictured on Friday morning hitting up the local supermarket. On Thursday, they were spotted arriving at the cinema to watch The Lion King. Rumours that the two were getting close started in July when Arabella reportedly met Wes through their shared management company, states The Sun.

“Wes and Arabella are each other’s types and they have great chemistry," a source told the paper at the time. They have a lot in common after being on Love Island and both loving fitness. It’s really early days but there’s undoubtedly a natural connection between them.”

Arabella's arrival on this year's Love Island was memorable to say the least. Positioning herself on a sun lounger in the garden, she surprised all the islanders and really shook things up in the villa. Danny Williams ditched Yewande Biala for her, resulting in Yewande being dumped from the villa.

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

But Arabella didn't last long, being voted out by the other islanders just eight days after her arrival. After leaving the villa, she said she told The Sun she would be "watching" Danny. "It will show me his character because he was coupled up with Yewande before me and then me. If he jumps ship again, from my point of view, I’ll come to the conclusion that it wasn’t as genuine." Danny did indeed jump ship, coupling up with Jourdan Riane. The pair are now officially a couple IRL.

Wes, on the other hand, made it to the final of the 2018 series with partner Megan Barton-Hanson. But, in January 2019, the couple split. Megan appeared to have an issue with Wes' Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer, telling Loose Women: "If you're gonna spend three months with someone, 10 hours a day, it would just be natural [to speak to their partner]. As a woman, she should have reached out to me and introduced herself to me."

Their eventual split seemed to coincide with allegations that Wes was messaging 2017 Love Island winner Amber Davies, reports The Sun. Wes denied the allegations to Metro, but Megan has recently opened up about the situation.

Celebs Go Dating on YouTube

On an episode of Celebs Go Dating, Megan ⁠— who is currently appearing on the show ⁠— broke down in tears, telling the dating coaches: "I thought we had this future, like he spoke to me about kids and marriage, and it came on the radio that he was sexting another Love Island contestant.

"He said they weren’t sexting, they were talking about cuddling, but I just feel completely stupid and betrayed. It’s just embarrassing, like in front of everyone. I just wanted to find someone to come out and travel with and live with and make memories with, so it’s just a bit s**t."

I have reached out to Wes' and Arabella's representatives to confirm whether they are indeed together.

Keeping up with these islanders is turning into a full-time job.