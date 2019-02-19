You like Billboard Hot 100 chart achievements? Gee, thanks, Ari just unlocked 'em. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, Billboard announced that Ariana Grande made Billboard history in a major way, and Lady Yuh of the Ponytail Kingdom responded accordingly. When Grande found out she is not only the first act to have songs in the Billboard Hot 100's top three spots at the same time since The Beatles (which means she is the first musical act to accomplish this since 1964! And she is only the second musical act to do this ever! And she is the first solo artist to do this ever!), she tweeted out her feelings for all the world to read. And wow, I do not want to break up with these tweets, yuh, yuh, 'cause I'm not bored.

You know that feeling when you are one of the biggest recording artists on the planet and you reach a major career milestone and said milestone just so happens to be something that has not been achieved by any artist in like half a century? Wait, you don't know that feeling? How could you say such— Oh, wait. That's right. That particular feeling is not an extremely relatable experience. I don't know that feeling either. Thankfully, Ari is here to give us a glimpse at what it feels like to make Billboard chart history. And what a funny, heartfelt, and endearing glimpse this series of tweets is.

In one of her already iconic posts, the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" singer said that when she first saw the new Billboard Hot 100 chart, she laughed at it because she assumed she was looking at a fan edit. In another, she quoted the Billboard Charts account’s post about her achievement and asked “r u ok.” She tweeted about Nonna screaming “ANYTHING ELSE U WANNA DO?” at Grande via FaceTime. She said she can't believe this news is real and thanked her fans for "making history with ya girl today." And when she saw a fan’s tweet about scientists discovering thousands of new galaxies, she called today “the best day” of her life.

Yuh, yuh.

But wait, there’s more: Grande also now holds the record for most songs in the Top 40 at the same time by a female artist. (Eleven of her songs are currently on the Top 40; the record previously belonged to Cardi B with nine songs.) Oh, and just a few days ago, Billboard revealed that her fifth album Thank U, Next debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album also broke the pop genre’s record for most album streams in a week.

She's so bleepin' grateful for her fans.

No, no, no. Thank u, Ari.

As a matter of fact I am not OK. Thank u for asking.

Ari's laughing her way to the history books.

At least all of these songs and this album are a smash.

Congratulations to Grande on her latest accomplishment. Can't wait to see which Billboard chart achievement she smashes next.