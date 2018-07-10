Aubrey Graham has broken another record. As Billboard reported on Monday, July 9, Drake has broken one of the Beatles' long-standing records. Yes, Drake has eclipsed an impressive achievement held by the legendary quartet for over 50 years. Not too shabby for a former member of Downtown Sasquatch. Or, you know, the talented musician who also happens to be one of the biggest recording artists of our time.

And which record has been trounced by Drizzy this time, you ask? Why, this particular record has to do with the number of songs an artist has in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten at the same time. On April 4, 1964, Beatles tunes "Can't Buy Me Love," "Twist and Shout," "She Loves You," "I Want to Hold Your Hand," and "Please Please Me" claimed five of the ten spots (and five of the top five spots). And for over half a century, the Beatles held the record for most songs charting in the Hot 100's top ten at once.

But then that all changed when seven tracks off of Aubrey Graham’s fifth studio album moseyed on over to the Billboard Hot 100 and posted up in the top ten. Thanks to the Scorpion Seven, the record is now, well, seven. As Billboard noted, "Nice For What" (#1), "Nonstop" (#2), "God’s Plan" (#4), "In My Feelings" (#6), "I'm Upset" (#7), "Emotionless" (#8), and “Don’t Matter to Me” featuring Michael Jackson (#9) all nabbed spots in the Billboard Hot 100's top ten this week. However, the Beatles still are the only musical act to have songs in all five of the top five spots simultaneously. Your move, Drake.

On June 29, Drake released Scorpion, his fifth studio album. Debuting at number one with the equivalent of 732,000 album units, according to Billboard, the record boasts the largest overall week of 2018. It's the rapper's eighth number one album. Before Scorpion, proper studio records Thank Me Later, Take Care, Nothing Was the Same, and Views, plus mixtapes If You're Reading This It's Too Late, What a Time to Be Alive, and More Life all topped the Billboard 200. According to Billboard, Drake is now tied with Kanye West, Eminem, and the Beatles for the longest streak of number one albums.

Oh, and "Nice For What," "Nonstop," "God's Plan," "In My Feelings," "I'm Upset," "Emotionless," and "Don’t Matter to Me" featuring Michael Jackson are just seven of Drake's songs on the Hot 100 at the moment. Twenty-seven of the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star's tunes are currently on the the Billboard list. According to Billboard, his charting 27 songs at the same time breaks yet another one of his own records.

And uh, neither Drake nor this new Drake record can't stop and won't stop breaking records, apparently. As the Associated Press reported the day after Scorpion dropped, Drake’s double album smashed single-day streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify. (Before Scorpion, that record belonged to Drake’s sixth mixtape, More Life.) Within the first 24 hours of its debut, Scorpion racked up 170 million streams on Apple Music, and over 132 million on Spotify.

Last week, sources told Billboard that Scorpion is the first album to ever cross the billion streams threshold in the week after its release. In a press release provided to CNN, Republic Records confirmed Scorpion indeed nabbed over a billion streams in just one week and, yes, it is indeed the first album to do so. Can't stop and won't be stopped.

Which record will Drake obliterate next? Only time will tell. But uh, here is a prediction: Drake will eventually break the record for breaking his own records.