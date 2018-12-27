As many of us look forward to 2019, those affected by the tragic Manchester arena terrorist attack approach the two year anniversary of that fateful night. Previously, pop superstar Ariana Grande, who was performing at the arena shortly before the attack, hosted the touching tribute concert One Love Manchester to honour those who lost their lives, and celebrate the strength exhibited by the people of Manchester. However, the "Thank U, Next" singer could be making her grand return to the city sooner than expected, due to reports that Ariana Grande may headline Manchester Pride next year.

According to the Daily Mail, one source has claimed that the "God Is A Woman" singer is planning to make an appearance at the annual gay pride event in August 2019 — and take a break from her Sweetener world tour in order to do so. The source said: "Manchester holds a very special place in Ariana's heart and she's made it clear she wants to do whatever she can for the city. She was in talks to ­perform at Manchester Pride this year but ­unfortunately they just could not make it work due to various reasons down to space and security," and continued "It is going to be really ­special if it does work out, particularly given how much Ariana means to everyone in the city." Bustle have reached out to Ariana Grande and Manchester Pride for comment on the reports.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

If the rumours turn out to be true, her appearance at Manchester Pride would mark Grande's return to the city of Manchester for the first time since her One Love concert, which took place in June 2017. The concert aimed to raise funds for the victims of the terrorist attacks, and their families, as the BBC reported. A string of famous faces including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Robbie Williams, and Liam Gallagher, agreed to take part in the heartwarming event. The concert went on to raise a staggering £18 million, NME report, and ever since, many fans have wondered when the singer would make her long-awaited return to the city.

Given that Grande recently revealed the details of her Sweetener World Tour worldwide dates, attention naturally turned to any potential dates in the northern city. However, Grande explained that she has decided to hold off on announcing any Manchester dates, but did hint that she has something "special" planned. According to The Sun, she said "We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course coming and we love you."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As reported by the Daily Mail, the "Dangerous Woman" singer has announced an array of other UK dates, and so far they include three shows at London's O2 Arena in August 2019, as well as dates in Sheffield, Birmingham and Glasgow, which is scheduled to take place in September. One track the singer's thousands of adoring fans will surely be waiting to enjoy on tour is her latest single "Thank U, Next," which in some recently released data by the Official Charts Company, was revealed to have broken the record for the most streams in a week ever. Not too shabby.