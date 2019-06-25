Ariana Grande is going to the prom with Meryl Streep, and it's all thanks to Ryan Murphy's new Netflix movie. Seriously, Grande and Streep have joined the cast of Netflix's The Prom, based on the 2019 Tony-nominated musical, and the A-List lineup is absolutely stunning. In fact, it's so fun some might wish they could go back and do this high school tradition all over again.

For fans of Glee, Murphy's new movie as part of his Netflix is a musical about high school that features some of Hollywood's best one-time high schoolers. Along with Grande and Streep, Deadline reported that Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Awkwafina, Keegan Michael-Key and Andrew Rannells will all play key roles in the film. All of them were reportedly Murphy's first choice for the musical, according to Deadline, which starts shooting in December.

The Prom, the film, will reportedly be released in theaters first before it hits Netflix. The reason? Murphy seems to be thinking Oscar with this musical adaptation. Honestly, who wouldn't want to see Meryl get her 22nd nomination with this sweet musical? Even better, if it ends up being her fourth win.

Netflix's The Prom will star Streep as Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony winner whose latest musical about Eleanor Roosevelt was a huge flop. To help rehabilitate her career, she teams up with other struggling Broadway stars, Barry Glickman (Corden), Angie Dickinson (Kidman), and Trent Oliver (Rannells) to tackle a good cause that will make them the talk of the town. After hearing about a high school senior in Indiana named Emma who isn't allowed to bring her girlfriend to the prom, they decide she's the case that will help them fix their dying careers.

This movie might also be the start of one such career since the role of Emma will be filled by an actor found in a (presumably still ongoing) nationwide search. This suggests that The Prom part will be played by a newcomer who will clearly be learning from the best. This approach was also used by Steven Spielberg for his upcoming West Side Story remake, which cast up-and-comer Rachel Zegler as Maria.

According to Deadline, Grande is set to play Alyssa, the popular daughter of the PTA president, in her second onscreen musical after playing Penny Pingleton in Hairspray Live!. Of course, if fans have their way, Grande will star in the film version of Wicked next. But first, she'll be busy acting in The Prom and producing the soundtrack along with Murphy, who she last worked with on Scream Queens, and her manager, Scooter Braun.

Rounding out the cast, Awkwafina will play the group's publicist Ms. Sheldon, which hopefully will give her a chance to show off her rapping skills. After all, Awkwafina got her start in music. While Key will play Emma’s ally, Principal Hawkins, who also happens to be Streep's love interest.

For those that love Murphy, this isn't the only project he's got going on at Netflix. In the next year, Murphy will produce Hollywood, a Netflix series that is "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown," according to the co-creator. He's also working on the previously announced One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson, and The Politician with Ben Platt. Of course, The Prom is the only project that has Streep and Ariana Grande singing, possibly together, so, clearly, it's in a league of its own.