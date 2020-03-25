While in quarantine due to the global health crisis, Ariana Grande teased new music on Twitter on March 24. The “7 Rings” singer shared a 45-second snippet of an unreleased track with some NSFW lyrics set against the backdrop of soft instrumentals. The song begins innocently enough (“Got me all up on my feels”) before transitioning into more sensual lyrics.

“I just wanna make time for ya,” she sings, “like this pussy designed for ya.” It later continues with, “Don’t want to wait on it,” before Grande declares, “Tonight I wanna get nasty.” She tweeted alongside the audio, “I miss making things.” Grande added that she couldn’t wait to return to the studios, and urged her followers to “stay inside” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The snippet comes after Grande shared a coronavirus PSA on social media on March 15 that urged people to not “turn a blind eye” on the implications of the pandemic. She wrote, “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal'/'we'll be fine' [and] 'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind.”

“Please don't turn a blind eye,” she continued. “It's incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly.”

The Sweetener singer also called out people with “we will be fine because we’re young” mindsets and wrote, “You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

Grande’s mysterious track comes after the singer lent her voice to Childish Gambino’s song “Time” from 3.15.20, the surprise album he released on March 22. The rapper, real name Donald Glover, previously collaborated with Grande on her 2014 song “Break Your Heart Right Back” from her second studio album, My Everything. Grande released her latest album, Thank U, Next, in February 2019.

