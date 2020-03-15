Calling all hip hop yoga patrons: Ariana Grande shared a coronavirus post that called out people who aren’t taking the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic seriously. The “God is a Woman” singer took to social media on Sunday and called on individuals to not “turn a blind eye” and “care more about others” amid the current health crisis. Grande began her coronavirus PSA with, “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal'/'we'll be fine' [and] 'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind.”

She continued, “I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what's going on. Please don't turn a blind eye. It's incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly." Citing those who are most vulnerable, Grande added, “The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now.”

In a follow up tweet, the Sweetener singer added that “your hip hop yoga class can f*cking wait i promise.”

As of Mar. 13, there are over 1,600 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 41 deaths, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart and lung disease or diabetes, are at higher risk for serious illness. With over 124,000 cases across the globe and countries like Italy on national lockdown, musical festivals, entertainment events, and TV and film productions have been halted, canceled, or postponed in the U.S. in efforts to minimize the virus’ spread.

Grande isn’t the only musician to reach out to fans about the pandemic. On March 13, Lizzo held a mass meditation on Instagram Live to quell novel coronavirus anxieties. In the 30-minute video that featured her flute and healing crystals, Lizzo called for togetherness during a time of fear. “There’s the disease, and then there’s the fear of the disease,” she said. “Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy. I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know you have power.”

Lizzo concluded, “Be healthy, be vigilant, but don’t be afraid. We’ll get through this together. Because we always do. We’re not going to let fear become the next pandemic.”

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.