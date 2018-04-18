After months of relative radio-silence, Ariana Grande sent her first tweets of the year on Tuesday, April 17. After posting a single teardrop emoji and later writing that she had missed her fans, Grande teased the release of her new single, seemingly titled "No Tears Left To Cry," and the singer's fans are freaking out.

Grande took a social media hiatus starting on Dec. 31, 2017, telling fans via Instagram that she would see them "next year," along with a snippet of a new song, and her followers were overjoyed that she's now returning. The singer's mom, Joan Grande, and her brother, Frankie, also tweeted the same emoji. Later Tuesday evening, her manager, Scooter Braun, confirmed that the single would be out Friday, April 20, on his Twitter account, stating, "The wait is almost over."

Grande also posted three new photos on Instagram, and when viewed in a row, they spell out, "no tears left to cry." The text is upside down, and each photo is captioned the same way, along with Friday's date.

Her brother, Frankie, and her boyfriend, Mac Miller, also posted photos of themselves wearing long-sleeved shirts embossed with the same phrase, sparking further speculation. Grande's website is down, showing only a black screen, and she changed her Twitter cover photo, which now features only that phrase across a cloudy grey background. Since the 24-year-old pop star returned to social, people on Twitter have been sharing their excitement.

The announcement is the first hint at new music from Grande since her last album, Dangerous Woman, which was released in 2016 and spawned singles like "Into You" and "Side to Side," which featured Nicki Minaj. Her strong bond with her fans became even more evident in the aftermath of a deadly explosion at her Manchester concert in May of last year, which was later confirmed to be a suicide bombing. The singer returned to Manchester to host the One Love Manchester concert, which featured artists like Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and Pharrell Williams, and raised more than $13 million to benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. The city named Grande an honorary citizen for her work, which included visiting victims of the attack and their families in the hospital, as well as re-releasing her song, "One Last Time," as a charity single.

During the concert, Grande said, "Manchester, I wanna thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong." She expressed her love for her fans and added, "I think the love and unity you're displaying is the medicine this world needs right now." The singer also performed at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. in March of this year.

Online response on Tuesday proved that she has no shortage of adoring supporters. One fan wrote:

"i’m so genuinely excited for this single (and the whole damn album!) i’m so proud of ariana especially since she’s been through such a difficult journey and now she’s coming out with a whole entire new album!? (you go girl!) i love you so much @ArianaGrande my heart is bursting".

Other fans also shared tips on how to support the single upon its release.

This song is not the only new music we might be hearing from Grande soon. Her friend, singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, confirmed that the songstress will feature on a track on his upcoming album.

Sivan announced the news on Twitter in February. In April he told GQ Australia that he had a song called "Dance to You" that he knew Grande would be perfect for, called "I hate asking people for things, but I plucked up the courage to ask – and I had it like two days later," he said.

While there has been no official confirmation of any details about Grande's upcoming album, a new single will be along soon enough to tide fans over.