Next time you find yourself struggling with the boyfriend-girlfriend label, you're going to picture Ariana Grande with a bow and arrow in hand. Grande's Boyfriend music video with Social House shows some hilarious ways that jealousy can lead someone to act out, including with that aforementioned bow and arrow. Grande gets all Katniss Everdeen in the video because she's not happy seeing the man she's hooking up with (Michael "Mikey" Foster of Social House) is flirting with another woman. Because while he might not be her boyfriend, she still doesn't want to see him with anybody else.

Foster and Charles "Scootie" Anderson of Social House have been working with Grande since 2015, when they wrote songs on her Christmas & Chill EP. Most recently, they helped create a few of her major hits off thank u, next, including "7 Rings." And now, the collaboration fans have been waiting for is finally here, and it did not disappoint.

Before the song and video dropped, Grande talked to fans on Twitter about what inspired her and Social House to write this new release. She confirmed that the three of them wrote the lyrics and explained that she thinks the topic of "Boyfriend" is a "common theme" for a lot of people who "have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone." She added in another tweet that they wanted the song to be uplifting about those fears, "but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone."

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

That "crippling crush" is evident in lyrics like, "Lovin' you sometimes drive me crazy/'Cause I can't have what I want and neither can you." But both singers also note in the track that it's not just a sense of pride that stops them from committing to one another. The two sing about being "train wrecks" (a "motherf*cking train wreck" in Grande's case) and acknowledge that it's their own doubts and pasts that are making them hold back. "I wanna kiss you/Don't wanna miss you/But I can't be with you 'cause I got issues," they sing.

Not only do the lyrics resonate with people, but so do the more fantastical sequences of Grande and Foster impeding each other's other relationships. The video is no "Thank U, Next" when it comes to direct movie homages, but there were still plenty of film references people spotted — like Mean Girls (of course), with Grande channeling Cady's attack on Regina, Dumb and Dumber with Foster's heart rip, and Austin Powers with Grande's boob guns.

Fans also noted how Grande shooting hearts from her chest is reminiscent of her 2014 "Break Free" music video. And she might also be referencing her own song, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," with the lyrics.

The "Boyfriend" music video is meant to fun and light. But maybe next time you aren't willing to admit your feelings for someone, you'll think of this ridiculous trio and "try to open up and love more." 'Cause while people say love can make you do thinks you'd normally never do, it should never make you want to put an arrow through someone's hand.