If you still haven't recovered from *NSYNC's surprise appearance at Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on April 14, you're definitely not alone. Grande shared video of her Coachella rehearsals with *NSYNC on Instagram on Tuesday, April 22, and the footage reveals that the singer was freaking out with excitement the entire time.

"nothing better will ever happen to me and that’s fine," Grande captioned the clips from rehearsals, which showed her running through choreography for "Tearin' Up My Heart" ahead of her historic Coachella performance. "love u @nsync." The boy band — minus Justin Timberlake, who was on tour during rehearsals and thus couldn't make it — surprised fans by performing two of their biggest hits onstage with the pop star during her headlining set.

Grande clearly enjoyed living the dream of '90s pop fans everywhere by working with *NYSNC, as she confessed in rehearsals that, "I almost blacked out," with excitement. If simply hearing them break out their old harmonies again was exciting, it had nothing on learning the band's iconic choreography, though Joey Fatone put a new spin on things —literally — by picking Grande up and dancing around the room with her in his arms.

"It can all be done after this," Grande tells the camera at the end of the video. "All of it." After all, there truly is nothing that can top an *NSYNC reunion for most boy band fans.

Grande's love for the *NSYNC has been well documented, with the singer even sharing a video of herself attending one of their concerts as a small child on Instagram shortly before their Coachella performance. On Instagram, alongside a sweet group photo from the big night, Grande admitted that she and her mother used to follow the band around on tour when she was little, making this full circle moment even sweeter. "i’ll be recovering from this moment for the next twenty years tbh," Grande wrote in an Instagram post, describing Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick as "the nicest human beings possible."

She continued to gush, "it can go either way when you meet your childhood heroes and no one has ever been kinder or cooler or sillier or more lovely to be around. ever! also how the f*ck do y’all still sound and dance exactly like you did when my mom and i followed you around on tour when i was 5? thank you thank you thank you for your time and energy and i love you so much forever. 🖤"

Though a source told Entertainment Weekly that Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, only reached out to the boy band a week before the big Coachella performance, she and Bass have publicly gushed about each other in the past. When Grande released "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" — which samples "It Makes Me Ill" from *NSYNC's No Strings Attached album — Bass was quick to tweet about how excited he was to hear Grande give the song a new life on her album.

"I might be biased, but “Break Up w Your Girlfriend” is my favorite track off of @ArianaGrande’s new album!" Bass wrote, before shouting out Celebrity Big Brother and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burress, who co-wrote "It Makes Me Ill" with Kevin Briggs. "Right @Kandi??"

And just like the song sparked fan requests for a Grande/*NSYNC collaboration back in February, the band's surprise performance at Coachella has many people hoping for a proper reunion tour, with or without Timberlake. After Rolling Stone posted an article encouraging *NSYNC to reunite as a foursome, fellow boy band member Nick Carter tweeted his support for the idea, and even proposed a joint *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys tour. "The world of pop needs this to happen," he wrote. "I’d go and watch them. Hell, maybe one day we could even do an #nsyncbackstreetTour or #nsyncbackstreetsong together."

If *NSYNC does decide to team up again for a reunion tour, it doesn't matter how many members are a part of it, because Grande will definitely be in the front row — as will we.