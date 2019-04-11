It's gonna, gonna, gonna, gonna, gonna, it's gonna be may-mories. On Thursday, April 11, Ariana Grande shared throwback *NSYNC videos that a) rule and b) show she's been a fan for a looooong time— we're talking since the Justin Timberlake Ramen Hair Era here. Grande posted a snippet of *NSYNC singing “Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy)” during their pay-per-view special ‘NSYNC ’N Concert. You are going to want to watch all 12 seconds of said snippet.

If you decide to not stick around until the very end of the clip? Well, you will miss the part when the camera cuts to a woman in the audience who is swaying along to the music with her young daughter. And if you miss that part, you miss an important piece of pop music history. Because the woman at the end of the clip is none other than Joan Grande. And the little girl in Joan's arms? Why yes, as matter of fact, the little girl singing along with “Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy)” happens to be precisely who you think it is.

Yep. Yeah. Uh-huh. Yuh, yuh. On July 2, 1999, just a few months after she became the queen of the Zambonis, Ariana went to an *NSYNC concert with her mom at the National Car Rental Center in Sunrise, Florida. That concert was recorded for the quintet’s PPV special. And Ariana and Joan made it into the show's final edit.

About an hour after she shared the vintage concert footage on Thursday, the "7 Rings" singer posted a not-so-throwback video she took while lip-syncing and dancing to the boy band’s classic single “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” “The best medicine,” she tweeted. “90s baby.”

She is a '90s baby who has literally been listening to *NSYNC since she was a baby in a carseat in the '90s. And we know this because in 2013, Joan tweeted, "she was 2-1/2 sitting in her car seat, singing to 'NSYNC and she was nailing all of JC's high notes... I was in shock." From that moment on, she knew her daughter's voice was more precious than any diamond or pearl.

Nail all of JC Chasez's high notes at the age of two and a half? Your fave could never! (OK fine, fine. Your fave maybe could do it, too. No need to pit faves against each other.)

Ariana has basically *NSYNC forever in lifetimes before. So much so, the boy band's brief but glorious reunion at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards made her cry "six buckets." (Same here.)

And a little less than two decades after she and Joan attended *NSYNC's concert together, Ari released a song that just so happens to sample a deep cut off of No Strings Attached. An interpolation of *NSYNC"s “It Makes Me Ill" is featured in “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored," the third single from Grande's album Thank U, Next.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Her *NSYNC fandom is like a river, iconic and deep.