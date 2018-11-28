Ariana Grande is just full of secrets these days. Not only has the singer been teasing out footage from her highly anticipated "Thank U, Next" music video, but now she's gifting the world with a behind the scenes look at her Dangerous Woman tour by means of a docuseries aptly titled Dangerous Woman Diaries. And if the trailer for Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Diaries is any indication, it's everything fans could ever hope for and more.

The clip highlights various footage from Grande's tour with the sole intention of bringing fans as close into the singer's world as possible. This includes seeing Grande backstage with friends and footage of her speaking directly into the camera in never-before-seen interviews. It'll make you feel like you're part of Grande's entourage and get a little taste of what it's like living in her world. But as the teaser makes clear, this isn't a movie, it's a docuseries — one that will consist of four episodes, according to a tweet made by director Alfredo Flores. And in keeping with how generous Grande's been with teasers lately, fans won't have to wait too long to see the series, which is slated to premiere online on Thursday, Nov. 29.

Ariana Grande` on YouTube

An official description of the Dangerous Woman Diaries series reads as follows:

"Giving exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to one of the world’s biggest stars, Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries takes an intimate look at the life of Ariana Grande during her Dangerous Woman Tour through the creation of her latest album, Sweetener. This 4-part documentary series is a love letter to her fans.

The series features exclusive behind the scenes footage of Ariana in the studio with Pharrell, on set shooting the music videos for the light is coming and God is a woman and rehearsing for her VMAs performance. In addition Dangerous Woman Diaries also includes live performances including Focus, Into You, Touch It, Side to Side, One Last Time and Dangerous Woman."

It pretty much goes without saying that this docuseries will be beyond epic and something fans will cherish for years to come. However, this isn't the only big project Grande's been keeping under wraps. The singer's "Thank U, Next" music video is expected to drop any day now and feature parodies of Grande's favorite movies, including Legally Blonde, 13 Going On 30, Bring It On, and Mean Girls. A trailer for the video was released on Monday night that was chock-full of Mean Girls references, hinting at just how amazing the full video is sure to be. (But then again, would we really expect anything less from her?) Troye Sivan also made a cameo, though, Grande herself was MIA yet still very present since she was the topic of everyone's conversation.

Needless to say, this docuseries trailer is merely the icing atop an already lavish pile of delicious gifts Grande has treated us with over the last few weeks. How many times can one person break the internet, you may ask? Grande may be looking to set a world record.