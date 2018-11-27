Over the past week, Ariana Grande has been hyping up the music video for her latest single, and now, fans can get the first glimpse at it. On Monday night, Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" trailer dropped, and it pays tribute to one of the movies the singer has been teasing would be involved in the video: Mean Girls.

From what Grande and her famous friends have been sharing on Twitter and Instagram, the video is recreating characters and scenes from different romantic comedies and teen movies from the early 2000s, and the trailer definitely reflects that. Remember that scene in Mean Girls where a few of the students at North Shore High talk directly to the camera, explaining why Regina George is so popular? That's what's happening here, but they're all talking about Grande.

The trailer opens in what looks like the hallway of a high school with Colleen Ballinger (who you might know as Miranda Sings from YouTube and Haters Back Off), talking about rumors she's heard about Grande.

"One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant at the same time. Turns out it was just a rumor," Ballinger said as the camera panned over her baby bump.

There are a couple of cameos by Mean Girls stars in the trailer, too. First, there's Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels, talking about how Grande told him his hair "looks sexy pushed back," which is a line taken straight from the original movie. And then there's Bethany Byrd, who uttered the famous line about army pants and flip flops in the movie. In the trailer, she made a quick shout out to Pete Davidson and Grande's engagement.

Troye Sivan also makes a cameo, making a joke about Grande dating a girl named Aubrey — a reference to the part in the song where a lot of people thought Grande was saying "Aubrey" instead of "Ari."

Mean Girls isn't the only movie that will be recreated for "Thank U, Next," though. Through social media posts, Grande has revealed that 13 Going On 30, Bring It On, and Legally Blonde will all be represented, and so far, the photos she's shared are pretty epic.

Case in point: This photo of Grande and Jennifer Coolidge, who seems to be reprising her role as Paulette from Legally Blonde:

There's also this re-creation of the dollhouse from 13 Going On 30 — and later, Grande showed off a photo of herself dressed as Jennifer Garner's character, Jenna Rink, from the movie, too.

And then, there's this shot of the "Thank U Next" version of the Mean Girls cast, including Cady, the Plastics, and Aaron:

If the "Thank U Next" video itself is half as good as this trailer, it looks like Grande fans have a lot to look forward to. With how much people still truly love Mean Girls almost 15 years after the movie first came out, his music video could end up breaking the internet.