Ariana Grande's Photo Of Mac Miller After His Death Speaks For Itself

On Friday, Sept. 7, TMZ and other media outlets reported that Mac Miller died at age 26. One day later on Saturday, Sept. 8, Ariana Grande posted a photo of Mac Miller on her Instagram account. The candid photo is a black and white image of the rapper sitting on the ground and looking up at the photographer with a neutral expression. The post has no caption, but it clearly speaks for itself. Miller and Grande were frequent collaborators on songs like the 2013 hit "The Way" and the 2016 song "My Favorite Part." The rapper and the singer also dated from 2016 until May 2018.

Miller's family released the following statement to E! News on Friday regarding his passing:

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

At the time of TMZ's report, Bustle reached out to reps for Miller for comment, but did not receive a response. Bustle also reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department.

More to come...