On Friday, Sept. 7, TMZ and many other news outlets reported that Mac Miller died at age 26. Later in the day, Mac Miller's family has released the following statement about his passing to E! Online:

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

At the time of TMZ's report, Bustle reached out to reps for Miller for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. Bustle also reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department.

More to come...