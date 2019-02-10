Ariana Grande started the weekend of the Grammy Awards by celebrating the release of her latest album Thank U, Next, and now she's celebrating her first ever Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. Ariana Grande won her first Grammy just a few days after she pulled out of her scheduled performance at the 2019 ceremony after she came to an impasse with the production team. But her reaction to her win was all gratitude.

