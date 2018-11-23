Thanksgiving can be a very reflective time for a lot of people. And for those that have experienced a particularly emotional year, like Ariana Grande for example, reflection can often be cathartic. While producing and releasing a ton of new music, the “Thank U, Next” singer has been through a lot this year. From a break-up, very public engagement, death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, to breaking off her engagement to Pete Davidson, you can’t blame Grande for feeling emotional on Thanksgiving. On her Instagram story Thanksgiving night, Grande shared a photo with Mac Miller — a screenshotted selfie from a 2017 Facebook post with holiday graphics that say “Happy Thanksgiving.”

The original post was captioned with "a pie." For the repost, Grande added "you're v missed" in teeny tiny white font to the photo itself. The singer and rapper dated for two years from 2016 to 2018.

Ariana confirmed their split in an Instagram Story in May 2018. She wrote, "I respect and adore him endlessly, and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times, regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

Miller died in Sept. 2018 at age 26. As expected, It has been a very emotional time for his ex and that is something she has been very open about, especially on her social media accounts.

The "God is a Woman" singer wasn't the only one all up in her feelings. The Arianators could not help having an emotional reaction to the pop star's Instagram Story. The fan reaction on Twitter was very strong.

One Twitter user confessed that she was taken aback by the Instagram story. Yes, that is Mac Miller. Yes, those crying face emojis are more than applicable here.

As if the holiday season isn't already sentimental enough, that throwback photo really hit some fans hard.

"Maybe" some fans cried when Grande shared that photo on her Story. Who could blame them though?

Instead of saying "I want to cry" or "maybe I'm crying," other fans just came right out and admitted to tearing up.

At this point, the true Ariana Grande fans truly feel her emotions. It's hard not to when she is so genuine and so open. It is not even surprising that some of her fans admitted to crying in response to the Instagram Story.

Even though Grande posted a throwback of a happy memory, her fans cannot help getting sad in response and sharing that on Twitter.

Did Grande break this internet with this one? She just might have. Pretty much everything she says and does garners mass attention. Factor in her genuine emotion and of course people are reacting. They just cannot help it.

The fan emotion is at an all-time high. Mac Miller fans are mourning his loss. The Arianators hate seeing her so upset. It is such a complicated situation and a lot to take in. Of course the fans are "emotional" over this IG story.

Grande and Miller's long relationship is not without its complications. Even after his passing, he is still very much a part of her life and thoughts. This is something she has been very open about. Her fans love and appreciate her for being so genuine, so much so that they cannot help having emotional reactions themselves.