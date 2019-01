Bachelor Nation's newest married couple just got hitched. On Saturday, Jan. 12, Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham got married on the island of Maui in Hawaii. And of course, Arie and Lauren's wedding guest list included lots of Bachelor alums, including Jenna, Maquel, Jacqueline, Marikh, Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici, Jenny Delaney and more.

More to come...