Spoilers for Game Of Thrones ahead! I'm not crying about what Arya said to Sansa, you are. Arya gave Sansa the catspaw dagger on Game of Thrones — and told her to "stick 'em with the pointy end" while we're at it. It was the perfect emotional callback to Season 1 just before the Battle of Winterfell goes down.

Arya gave Sansa the dagger and told her to go to the crypts, and repeated the line when Sansa told her she didn't know how to properly use the weapon. Trust Sansa, a perfectionist, to worry about that now. Just to refresh, in case you don't know why your friend started crying when she said that, "stick 'em with the pointy end" is the sarcastic advice that Jon gave Arya in the Game of Thrones pilot when he gifted Needle to his little half-sister (well, cousin, but we didn't know) as a goodbye.

The dagger itself is significant as well. First of all, it's Valyrian steel, so Sansa will be able to use it properly against wights if she has to — and she likely will, now that she has it. Second of all, that dagger belonged to Petyr Baelish a.k.a. Littlefinger, Sansa's "mentor" of sorts, over the years. That dagger has had quite a history on Game of Thrones. it was given to an unnamed assassin to attack Bran in Season 1. Later, in Season 7, Arya used it to kill Baelish.

Sure enough, and as many fans predicted, the Night King raised the dead in the crypts and Sansa had to use the dagger to defend herself.

