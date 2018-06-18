By now, you've probably heard the news that's caused Bachelor Nation to go wild: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged. Now, Ashley I. has commented on the engagement news on Twitter. In her brief social media statement on Monday, she managed to include a fun joke about the whirlwind occasion.

Shortly after news broke about their engagement, the former Bachelor Winter Games contestant broke her silence about the happy news in a tweet. Along with a diamond ring emoji, she wrote, "I didn't even tell me grandma yet..." It's possible that Ashley hasn't had a big chance to talk to her family about the engagement, as they only just got engaged on Sunday, June 17, according to People. But if she didn't tell her grandma yet, and her grandma is at all internet savvy, she probably knows about the news at this point, since it's pretty much everywhere now.

Her jokey post served as the first time either she or Jared commented on the proposal news. Both of the Bachelor alums are big social media users, so it was inevitable that they'd turn to one of their various channels to discuss their engagement, even if it's just a small quip as in Ashley's case.

As previously mentioned, Ashley and Jared got engaged over the weekend while in Mexico, ABC confirmed to Bustle. The locale is a special place for the couple, as that's where their journey began when they both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise on the second season in 2015. Their happy moment was actually captured during the filming of Season 5 of the show, which means fans will be able to see how the romantic engagement goes down when the season premieres this summer.

Jared, of course, got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend (with a classic Bachelor-approved Neil Lane ring, most likely). Ashley, in turn, enthusiastically accepted his proposal, based on the photo below. It was a major, but incredibly lovely relationship step for the reality TV contestants. They've certainly had an up-and-down journey throughout their time on multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. Now, only about a month after confirming that they were dating, it is nice to see them in an amazing place in their relationship.

ABC/Paul Hebert

They previously revealed that they were dating in a lengthy video for Ashley's web series, The Story of Us. Instead of featuring other couples on her series, she turned the focus to her own love story, which, surprisingly (in a good way), was with Jared. She started off the video by saying, "I found my person." Later in the video, the former Bachelorette contestant had some equally sweet words to say about his girlfriend. He said that he wrote her a handwritten note which read, in part, "I'm tired of making what could end up being the biggest mistake of my life, which is letting go of one of the most important people in my life, you."

Since they announced that they were dating, they've been full steam ahead on the social media PDA front. They each made adorable posts on Instagram to announce that they were now a couple. The reality stars also recently took a Paradise-esque vacation to Hawaii, where their relationship was on full display on their Instagram stories on May 24. Basically, these two are just too cute together.

And now, they took yet another major step in their years-long, up and down relationship journey with their recent engagement. While Ashley's grandma may not have heard the news from her just yet, she will surely be just as ecstatic about it as the couple's many adoring fans are.