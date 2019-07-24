Online shopping can be great. You can do it in your pajamas. You've got access to a brand's full line-up of styles. However, there is a drawback: the waiting. Now, though, ASOS next day delivery is available in select cities, so if you waited just a little too long to buy that outfit for the upcoming wedding you've got, ASOS has you covered.

According to a press release from the brand, ASOS is launching next day delivery in six major cities: New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Portland. The option to get your clothing the day after you order will cost shoppers in those cities between $14.99 and $19.99, so the price is still quite cheap. However, when you really need that new jumpsuit, you just really need it, right? You'll also need to pay attention when order as there will also be cut-off times for the next day delivery. After all, you can't order an item at 11:59 pm and expect it the next day.

If you don't happen to live in one of brand's first six cities, don't fret too much. The brand explains that these are simply the next day delivery roll out cities. More will be added to the list soon.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're curious how ASOS offer these expedited delivery time, the retailer just opened a 1 million square foot warehouse in Atlanta. The massive new space allows the brand to offer better delivery options within the United States, but next day delivery isn't the only perk of shopping ASOS.

The retailer offers quite the incentive program for those who shop its site frequently. Customers in the United States can not only access next day delivery now, but they can also sign up for ASOS's Premier Delivery service. By paying just $19 a year, regular ASOS shoppers qualify for unlimited two-day shipping on all orders regardless of how much is spent. Plus, if you've shopped ASOS at all, you know that it already offers free returns. ASOS essentially just made online shopping just as good as shopping in stores.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course ASOS isn't just a popular shopping destination because of its shipping options and return policy. There's also the fact that it's a fashion-forward retailer that has taken steps to become more and more inclusive.

Back in 2017, the retailer made headlines after showcasing a model's stretch marks in a swimsuit ad, and it has continued to remove photoshopping since. In fact, in June 2018, ASOS showed a plus size model's back rolls to much internet fanfare. Plus, in March 2018, ASOS added a new feature that allows shoppers to see pieces on multiple body types before purchasing.

If you've been in love with ASOS since they began to incorporate more and more inclusive initiatives, you're certainly going to love the retailer now thanks to its new next day delivery. If you aren't in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Portland, don't worry. More next day delivery cities are coming soon. It'll be up to you not to spend all your case on it.