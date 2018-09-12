On Monday night, Astrid and Kevin — arguably the most solid couple on Bachelor in Paradise this season — ended up calling it quits, with both of them leaving paradise instead of having a Fantasy Suite date and possibly getting engaged. But how are they feeling now? Astrid and Kevin talked on the Bachelor in Paradise finale, and it sounds like he let his past get in his head when he was trying to make big decisions about his relationship. The good news, though, is that there's definitely hope for their romantic future going forward.

Astrid came on stage first, telling Chris Harrison that she felt like she wanted Kevin to take responsibility for the way things ended between them, but she definitely left the door open for communication (especially since she did admit that they've been talking to each other since their Paradise breakup). And when he had the opportunity to join her on stage, Kevin was totally willing to apologize to Astrid for the way he acted, even explaining what made him so hesitant about their relationship which seemed to be going really well up until the point where he decided that they should split instead of go to the Fantasy Suite together.

