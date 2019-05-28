Astrologers Say These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Get Away With Cheating

When you're in a committed relationship, you always love each other — you don't always like each other, though. During these moments when your relationship isn't quite as passionate as you'd like it to be, you might start to wonder whether your partner is being unfaithful to you. This is especially the case if they are drawing away emotionally, staying late at work, or mysteriously texting people you've never met. It's hard to know for sure if your partner is cheating unless they confess or you catch them in the act. But according to experts, these zodiac signs are most likely to get away with cheating.

The signs that are most likely to cheat and the signs that are most likely to get away with cheating are not necessarily the same. For example, the signs most likely to cheat are Sagittarius and Gemini, due to their "changeable protective natures," astrologer A. M. Penn, tells Bustle. "Gemini changes its mind very quickly, while Sagittarius changes its entire way of being rapidly, and requires a lot of freedom to be able to do so," she says. But just because your partner is a Sagittarius doesn't mean that they'll be able to actually get away with cheating. They also may not cheat in the first place — it's important to remember that someone's Sun sign doesn't predetermine their personality, and to take astrological insights with a grain of salt.

Here are the signs that are most likely to be able to cover up their infidelity, according to experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle After a hookup or some flirting with a friend, some people are so wracked with guilt that they have to immediately confess to their partner. But while some Sun signs might feel too guilty about crossing a line to keep something as serious as cheating a secret, Aries has a little bit of an easier time of covering up an indiscretion. "Aries can get away with cheating because the bottom line is that they do what they want and have a way of justifying their actions in order to ease their conscious," Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Some people are perfectly content being with one person forever, but other folks get bored as time goes on, and tend to look for something different. "The sign that is most notorious for cheating is Gemini," Narayana Montufar, senior astrologer for Horoscope.com and Astrology.com, tells Bustle. A Gemini is naturally restless, which makes it difficult for them to stay in one place for too long. This energy doesn't only affect physical location, but can also manifest in relationships, she says. "Ruled by witty Mercury, planet of communication, this sign is also the best equipped to easily and eloquently get away with [cheating]."