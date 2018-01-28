At The Grammys, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Toilet Story Got Even More Detailed

If you're one of the 9.6 million people following the model on Twitter, you likely know about Chrissy Teigen's missing toilet story. Just a few days ago, she tweeted about her bathroom toilet literally disappearing — at the most inopportune moment. And on Sunday, Teigen and John Legend explained the toilet story in even more ridiculous detail on the 2018 Grammys red carpet. Spoiler alert: It ended exactly how you imagined.

Breaking down how this could've happened, Legend calmly explained to Ryan Seacrest:

"We were having a transition from a regular toilet to a Japanese toilet that washes your butt and opens itself. And the contractor, they came in and removed the first toilet but didn't replace it immediately, and so we had to wait another day until the next toilet got installed."

Teigen's face as her husband described the toilet is worthy of its own meme. (Come on, this is the same woman whose cringe and cry faces are part of the internet's hall of fame.) Then, Seacrest offered the obvious statement: That they should've had a replacement toilet ready to go before getting a new one. Legend replied, "But that would be so logical." Oh yes, too logical for the Legends, for sure.

And now, the conclusion to Toilet Gate that you probably assumed happened, but weren't 100 percent sure. Teigen confirmed the obvious, telling the whole audience watching the E! red carpet:

"I laughed so hard, I peed all over myself. I literally was like, of course this would happen to me, and just, I peed."

Teigen's candidness is exactly why fans love her so much. Sure, someone might be mortified to admit that much detail, but there's no need to be. As with most situations, Teigen has a sense of humor about any and everything.

But if you're new to the whole ordeal and asking "WTF?" right now, here's a rewind: It was on Thursday, Jan. 25 that Teigen told her followers,

"I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee, well I did that and my toilet was gone."

Keep in mind Teigen is currently pregnant with her second child, which likely only made the need to pee all the more urgent. And in case you can't possibly imagine what this horrifying scenario might look like, she shared a snapshot of her bathroom — sans toilet, with only a toilet paper roll remaining.

Just like he stepped in to help explain on the Grammys red carpet, Legend also tweeted about the toilet saga on Thursday. At the time, he shared a similar explanation and set the record straight. The singer wrote,

"We’re upgrading our regular toilet to one of those fancy Japanese ones that opens itself and washes your butt. Apparently our contractor decided there should be a toilet-less transition period."

He also helped ease another concern: Yes, the Teigen-Legend household has multiple bathrooms — don't worry.

Also another potential lingering question got answered: Does Teigen ever regret her tweets or feel like she overshares? That's a big nope. During the Grammys interview, she told Seacrest that she doesn't, but she's also learned a lesson or two along the way. In other words, some past posts may have sparked trouble.

Still, Legend also has her back no matter what. Speaking of her tweets, he added, "She’s smart about it, though. She knows what she's posting."

Basically, Teigen is the Twitter queen of blending TMI with humor, in the most endearing way possible. She may share some cringeworthy details (and quite literally cringe) on the red carpet, but she completely owns it.