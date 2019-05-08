Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is stealing everyone's hearts, it's time to dissect his name. For example, baby Archie's middle name Harrison has many people speculating exactly why the royal couple chose this particular name. There's a chance that Harrison has a pretty straightforward meaning. Are you ready for this? Believe it or not, but there are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Harrison because it literally mean's "Harry's son" or "son of Harry."

As you can see below, CNN tweeted on Wednesday that "a royal source" informed the news outlet that Markle and Harry "just liked the name Archie" and they went with Harrison as a middle name to mean "son of Harry." BBC News investigated the royal baby's moniker and noted that not only does Harrison mean "son of Harry," but it was "a name which was originally used as a surname."

BBC News also spoke with Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty royal magazine, who explained about Master Archie's name,

"It may well be it's a name that Meghan is familiar with and again that's why they are using it. Archie has a British feel to it, whereas Harrison is more of an American name. The first Harrison that springs to mind is Harrison Ford. They have wanted to do something a little bit different, and they have done."

According to People, their son's middle name has history. "Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning 'son of Henry' or 'son of Harry,'" per the publication.

Neither Markle or Harry have explained why they selected Archie Harrison, but the possibility of them choosing Harrison in honor of Harry has Twitter reacting in all kinds of ways. Here are just a few of the many responses:

So Much Love For Harrison

It may be literal, but it's a touching tribute to Harry, who has always wanted to be a dad.

More to come...