He might actually be 50 years old, but The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda is officially baby of the year by Google's standards. Yep, Baby Yoda is the most Googled baby of 2019 — so popular, in fact, that he even managed to beat out the newest royal.

Since the moment Baby Yoda popped up in The Mandalorian in his floating bassinet, he's filled our hearts, minds, and Twitter timelines with unquestionable cuteness. In fact, science may explain why we're so in love with Baby Yoda. His infant-like features — That large round head! Those big eyes! — are the scientific definition of cuteness, according to Joshua Klapow, PhD, a clinical psychologist. "Any features that remind us of infants or babies will draw us in," Klapow told Bustle back in November. "It is our natural parental instincts to protect or at least feel connected to babies."

Google's Year In 2019 review revealed that Baby Yoda was the top searched baby, beating out the Royal Baby. Archie landed at No. 3, a spot below Baby Shark, and anyone who's had "doo doo doo" stuck in their head throughout the year can understand why.

Rounding out the top 10 most Googled infants are the celeb babies of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Cardi B, Andy Cohen, Trey Songz, Shawn Johnson, Hoda Kotb, and Amy Schumer. While these little bundles of joy all have celebrity genes, the force is just too strong with Baby Yoda to land anywhere else but the top of this year-end list.

And hate to break it to any upcoming royal or celebrity babies, but it seems Baby Yoda could have another big search year ahead of him. According to Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian will explore Baby Yoda's backstory in future episodes. "We'll learn more about him over the course of the season," he confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 5. That should definitely be good for search optimization in 2020.

As he enters this new year and new decade, though, Baby Yoda might want to place his sights on something higher than just best baby. With Mando's help, he should be gunning for the most Googled person of the year. This year that honor went to controversial NFL player Antonio Brown. For now, at least, Baby Yoda can celebrate his role in the most searched term of 2019, Disney+.