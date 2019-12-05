Disney+'s The Mandalorian provided fans with the first-ever live-action Star Wars television series. But, more importantly, The Mandalorian gave the world Baby Yoda. Nearly every Baby Yoda moment in The Mandalorian is the cutest thing to ever grace a screen. The tiny being cannot even speak yet, but his coos and expressive face more than make up for his silence. He immediately won over the internet becoming an important part of meme culture. But perhaps the biggest testament to Baby Yoda's adorableness is how quickly he won over a notoriously tough Mandalorian.

Yoda is a wise Jedi master in the original Star Wars films. Baby Yoda (for lack of a better, read: cuter, name) contains some of that same silent wisdom mixed with all of the most precious features of a... baby. His spell was magical on set as well. The director of the third episode, Deborah Chow, told The New York Times that Werner Herzog, who plays the Client, was smitten with Baby Yoda.

"Werner had absolutely fallen in love with the puppet," Chow said. "He, at some point, had literally forgotten that it wasn’t a real being and was talking to the child as though it was a real, existing creature." The Hollywood Reporter noted that executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni amusingly recounted how Herzog called them "cowards" when they left the opportunity open to use CGI instead of a puppet Baby Yoda.

Pretty much everyone in this galaxy agrees with Herzog's infatuation of Baby Yoda and these moments from The Mandalorian Season 1 are just some of the reasons why.

Episode 1 — "Chapter One" GIPHY on Giphy The first episode saw Mando on the hunt for a 50-year-old species as ordered by the Client. Within the last seconds of the episode, the highly-protected bounty was revealed to be none other than a baby version of the same race as Yoda. Baby Yoda preciously exposes his face by pulling down the blankets of his floating crib, much to the surprise of Mando and viewers. His large, blinking eyes, his tiny three-fingered hand, and his coos quickly win over Mando, who kills the assassin droid IG-11 to save the Child's life.

With his life saved, Baby Yoda bonds quickly with Mando. The bounty hunter puts out his finger and Baby Yoda reaches up his own fingers to touch his new protector's hand for the first of many "aww"-worthy moments.

Episode 2 — "The Child" GIPHY on Giphy With his bounty on tow, Mando must make it off of Arvala-7, but his ship has been stripped for parts by Jawas. Yet, with the help of Kuiil and Baby Yoda, Mando succeeds in getting the Razor Crest up and running. When other bounty hunters try to take Baby Yoda, Mando protects the Child by forcefully pushing his floating crib away, causing Baby Yoda to fall backward with a "meep."

After his scrape with the rival bounty hunters, Mando is hurt. Even at the tender age of 50, Baby Yoda knows he can help and attempts to use the Force on the Mandalorian by raising his hand and squinting his eyes. Unaware of this magical power, Mando puts the Child back into his crib. But Baby Yoda shows his unrelenting spirit and gives it another go before Mando closes his crib on him.

Baby Yoda spots a frog when Mando meets back up with Kuiil. He pounces on the amphibian and swallows the frog whole, legs and all. Mando had ordered the Child to spit it out, but with his giggle and burp, who could be mad?

While retrieving an egg from a Mudhorn, Baby Yoda successfully uses the Force to suspend the beast in air and save the Mandalorian. But the exertion is too much for the exhausted baby and he falls into a deep sleep before awaking as the Razor Crest takes off.

Episode 3 — "The Sin" gffa/Tumblr The Mandalorian turns over the bounty to the Client, Dr. Pershing, and their Stormtroopers, but he can't hide that he's worried about the Child's fate. After getting new Beskar armor, he decides to go back for Baby Yoda, risking his reputation and Guild member status. Baby Yoda discovers by reaching for one of the levers on the Razor Crest that it has a shiny ball top that makes for the perfect toy ... or snack. It's seeing this very lever that inspires Mando to go back and save Baby Yoda.

The rest of the bounty hunters' fobs go off when Mando steals Baby Yoda. And just as it seems Mando will be overpowered, he looks at Baby Yoda's sweet face. The Child makes an appreciative coo noise that reminds Mando why saving this innocent baby is so important.

that reminds Mando why saving this innocent baby is so important. Thankfully, Mando and Baby Yoda escape with the help of other Mandalorians. While flying away to safety, Baby Yoda reaches up his tiny claw to try and snatch the silver ball off the lever again. This time, Mando caves and gives the Child the ball for him to play with on their journey.