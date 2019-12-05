Every Baby Yoda Moment From 'The Mandalorian' So You Know Where To Fast Forward To
Disney+'s The Mandalorian provided fans with the first-ever live-action Star Wars television series. But, more importantly, The Mandalorian gave the world Baby Yoda. Nearly every Baby Yoda moment in The Mandalorian is the cutest thing to ever grace a screen. The tiny being cannot even speak yet, but his coos and expressive face more than make up for his silence. He immediately won over the internet becoming an important part of meme culture. But perhaps the biggest testament to Baby Yoda's adorableness is how quickly he won over a notoriously tough Mandalorian.
Yoda is a wise Jedi master in the original Star Wars films. Baby Yoda (for lack of a better, read: cuter, name) contains some of that same silent wisdom mixed with all of the most precious features of a... baby. His spell was magical on set as well. The director of the third episode, Deborah Chow, told The New York Times that Werner Herzog, who plays the Client, was smitten with Baby Yoda.
"Werner had absolutely fallen in love with the puppet," Chow said. "He, at some point, had literally forgotten that it wasn’t a real being and was talking to the child as though it was a real, existing creature." The Hollywood Reporter noted that executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni amusingly recounted how Herzog called them "cowards" when they left the opportunity open to use CGI instead of a puppet Baby Yoda.
Pretty much everyone in this galaxy agrees with Herzog's infatuation of Baby Yoda and these moments from The Mandalorian Season 1 are just some of the reasons why.
Episode 1 — "Chapter One"
The first episode saw Mando on the hunt for a 50-year-old species as ordered by the Client. Within the last seconds of the episode, the highly-protected bounty was revealed to be none other than a baby version of the same race as Yoda.
- Baby Yoda preciously exposes his face by pulling down the blankets of his floating crib, much to the surprise of Mando and viewers. His large, blinking eyes, his tiny three-fingered hand, and his coos quickly win over Mando, who kills the assassin droid IG-11 to save the Child's life.
- With his life saved, Baby Yoda bonds quickly with Mando. The bounty hunter puts out his finger and Baby Yoda reaches up his own fingers to touch his new protector's hand for the first of many "aww"-worthy moments.
Episode 2 — "The Child"
With his bounty on tow, Mando must make it off of Arvala-7, but his ship has been stripped for parts by Jawas. Yet, with the help of Kuiil and Baby Yoda, Mando succeeds in getting the Razor Crest up and running.
- When other bounty hunters try to take Baby Yoda, Mando protects the Child by forcefully pushing his floating crib away, causing Baby Yoda to fall backward with a "meep."
- After his scrape with the rival bounty hunters, Mando is hurt. Even at the tender age of 50, Baby Yoda knows he can help and attempts to use the Force on the Mandalorian by raising his hand and squinting his eyes. Unaware of this magical power, Mando puts the Child back into his crib. But Baby Yoda shows his unrelenting spirit and gives it another go before Mando closes his crib on him.
- Baby Yoda spots a frog when Mando meets back up with Kuiil. He pounces on the amphibian and swallows the frog whole, legs and all. Mando had ordered the Child to spit it out, but with his giggle and burp, who could be mad?
- While retrieving an egg from a Mudhorn, Baby Yoda successfully uses the Force to suspend the beast in air and save the Mandalorian. But the exertion is too much for the exhausted baby and he falls into a deep sleep before awaking as the Razor Crest takes off.
Episode 3 — "The Sin"
The Mandalorian turns over the bounty to the Client, Dr. Pershing, and their Stormtroopers, but he can't hide that he's worried about the Child's fate. After getting new Beskar armor, he decides to go back for Baby Yoda, risking his reputation and Guild member status.
- Baby Yoda discovers by reaching for one of the levers on the Razor Crest that it has a shiny ball top that makes for the perfect toy ... or snack. It's seeing this very lever that inspires Mando to go back and save Baby Yoda.
- The rest of the bounty hunters' fobs go off when Mando steals Baby Yoda. And just as it seems Mando will be overpowered, he looks at Baby Yoda's sweet face. The Child makes an appreciative coo noise that reminds Mando why saving this innocent baby is so important.
- Thankfully, Mando and Baby Yoda escape with the help of other Mandalorians. While flying away to safety, Baby Yoda reaches up his tiny claw to try and snatch the silver ball off the lever again. This time, Mando caves and gives the Child the ball for him to play with on their journey.
Episode 4 — "Sanctuary"
Mando must find a safe planet for Baby Yoda and him to hide on and they land on Sorgan. While Sorgan turns out less safe than expected, Mando and the Child are now officially buds and this episode provides some peak Baby Yoda interactions, even as the Mandalorian must help take down Klatooinians to save a village.
- Baby Yoda can't help himself but touch some buttons on the Razor Crest — he is a baby after all. After Mando tells him to "stop touching things," Baby Yoda defiantly pushes the button again, all while holding his gaze on Mando's helmet. But Mando's not actually angry and it gives him and the little womp rat a chance to cuddle.
- Mando wants to explore the new planet they've landed on and orders Baby Yoda to stay on the Razor Crest. But just seconds later, Baby Yoda is standing right beside Mando at the ship's door, ready to hit the town. Mando relents and travels at his companion's pace, although it surely slows him down to walk alongside Baby Yoda and his teeny tiny legs.
- Nothing can quite disarm two warriors like Baby Yoda slurping down some bone broth as Cara Dune and Mando learn after they battle.
- After Mando leans back on the way to the krill farmers' land, Baby Yoga imitates his keeper by lying back on the cart and taking in the view of the stars.
- Baby Yoda doesn't participate in the fight with the Klatooinians, but he does show off his frog-catching skills to the krill farmers' children. This time, the Child lets the frog slip out of his mouth after all the kids giggle and then proceeds to chase krill.
- Baby Yoda and Mando have no choice but to find a new planet after a bounty hunter locates them and tries to kill the Child. As they head to the Razor Crest, Baby Yoda shows with his little head tilt that cart traveling looks good on him, even if he's sad to say farewell to his new friends.
This list will be updated throughout The Mandalorian's first season since there are bound to be many more adorable Baby Yoda moments to come.