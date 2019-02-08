Last year, Bachelor Nation met Bekah Martinez as a contestant vying for roses and Arie's heart. This year, Bekah became a mom, giving birth to a baby daughter with boyfriend Grayston Leonard on Feb. 2. On Friday, Feb. 8, Bekah revealed her baby daughter's name in a sweet Instagram portrait of her baby daughter sleeping beside Scrabble tiles. The caption explained the origins of her name: "Introducing... Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard ✨ (aka Ruthie Ray)."

As the caption continued, Bekah gave a full explanation:

Ruth= Grayston’s grandmother’s name, and one of my favorite biblical stories. Hebrew for friend or companion.

Ray= ...Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute.

De La Luz= My dad’s middle name. Spanish for “of the light”. A tribute to my Mexican heritage.

Leonard= Her Daddy’s last name. ❤️

Bekah announced that the couple welcomed their baby daughter in a Feb. 5 Instagram photo post, which shows little Ruthie Ray's first moments after her water birth on Feb. 2. In the caption accompanying the photo, Bekah wrote:

On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same. We are all as healthy and happy as can be.

And since then, her Instagram feed and IG stories have been filled with adorable photos of her baby daughter. On Feb. 6, Bekah posted an Instagram photo of tiny Ruthie Ray all bundled up in a car seat and expressed her love for her baby in the caption. She wrote:

This is baby girl only FOUR HOURS after being born!! is she perfect or what?! Grayston— you and I MADE this ❤️✨

Bekah has been bringing Bachelor fans along for her pregnancy journey via social media since she announced that she was pregnant back in September 2018. Just a few months earlier, she was eliminated in the seventh week of Arie's Bachelor season, just before Hometown Dates took place. But there were no hard feelings between Bekah and Arie, as she told Entertainment Tonight in February 2018.

"There's something special that we had between us, so it is kind of hard to watch back, but I think ultimately it's better for both of us," she said in the interview. "I don't think we would necessarily be compatible in the real world together."

After her stint on The Bachelor, Bekah decided against heading to Bachelor in Paradise, because she found love with Leonard away from the franchise. In a July 2018 interview, she told PureWow that she met Leonard in February 2018 and she didn't want to risk their relationship in Paradise.

"I just decided that the guy that I was with back home was the person that I wanted to be with right now, and I didn’t want to risk leaving that by keeping my options open and going on Paradise to see if there were any guys there for me," she said in the interview. "It was kinda this realization that if I have something right in front of me that’s good, why am I going to go out of my way to look for something else?"

And now, Bekah and Leonard are parents to the adorable Ruthie Ray.