What a difference a year makes — the Bachelor contestant once known as "Baby Bekah" now has a baby of her own. Over the weekend, Bekah Martinez gave birth to her first child and confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday, Feb. 5. On Instagram, Bekah posted photos of herself holding her baby in a tub, as well as a sweet snapshot of her daughter on her Instagram Story.

In the IG caption, Bekah told her followers,

"On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same. We are all as healthy and happy as can be."

On Monday, Feb. 4, People first reported that Bekah and Grayston Leonard's daughter arrived at 10:14 a.m. on Feb. 2, weighing 7 lbs 10 oz. The Bachelor fan-favorite reportedly welcomed her daughter via water birth at the Natural Birth Center in Los Angeles, California. As of this moment, the new parents have not announced their baby's name.

Before Bekah even posted herself, her boyfriend Grayston shared a photo of the baby wearing a grey hat with matching mittens, which she also used to cover her face. In the Instagram caption, the new dad joked, "#nopicturesplease." Clearly, the "no pictures" stance is not going to fly, since both mom and dad have already posted photos on their public Instagram accounts.

Maybe the trick to getting photo participation is to take a photo while the baby is sleeping? As mentioned, Bekah shared a photo of her daughter on IG Story on Tuesday, where the baby is wrapped up in a grey blanket.

Aside from the love of her parents, the little girl already has a lot of support from her mom's fellow Bachelor alums. Moms-to-be Jade Tolbert (who's pregnant with her second child) and Lauren Burnham left congratulatory comments on Bekah's bathtub post. Maybe they can set up a Bachelor babies playdate later in the year? Carly Waddell, who is another Bachelor Nation mom, commented, as did Bekah's Bachelor 22 costar Kendall Long.

Even though Bekah understandably took a couple of days before sharing any photos, she was very open throughout the course of her pregnancy. So maybe the reality TV star will be just as open now that she's a mom.

In a September 2018 YouTube video, Bekah discussed her initial reaction to the pregnancy. She admitted, "This wasn't in the plan so it wasn't right away like a, 'Oh my god yes! This is so exciting. We're going to have a baby!' It was like, 'Oh wow.'" And in another video that she posted that same month, Bekah explained why she was so open and honest about her surprise pregnancy. She shared,

"We wanted to capture how scary it really was to be in that position. If anyone else has been in that position, they know it's not an easy thing to go through. Right away, it's not super fun and exciting. It's very unexpected and shocking."

Aside from those candid comments, Bekah shared lots of photos to document her pregnancy online. Now her followers will have to wait and see if she will be just as open when it comes to sharing her journey as a mother and special moments from her daughter's life. Plus, fans are probably eager to know what she named her little girl, so all eyes will be on her Instagram in the meantime.