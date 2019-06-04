And golden retriever makes three! Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick adopted a dog recently, and shared the moment with fans via a super touching video on Tuesday, June 4. (Seriously, we dare you not to get emotional.) In the Instagram video, Kaitlyn can be seen meeting her new puppy, whom she and Jason previously revealed would be named "Ramen Noodle Vino," ("Noods" for short, naturally). Set to the song, "Coming Home," Kaitlyn is seen embracing her new dog after he's let out of his carrier.

The Off the Vine podcast host captioned the video, "You're home and I am crying @ramenthegoldennoodle thank you @freshprinceofbuhlaire for capturing this moment and thank you @bunnysbuddies for what you do." Jason, who was in New York doing an interview on Strahan & Sara with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, commented on the video, "That first hug fits together like two freakin puzzle pieces," alongside heart and puppy emojis.

Others in Bachelor Nation chimed in with congratulations on the new addition. Becca Kufrin, who was the Bachelorette on Jason's season wrote, "I've never felt anything more emotional in my life. So happy for you, Jason, and Ramen! He's going to be one loved pup." Ashley Iaconetti commented, "I've gone to heaven." If Kaitlyn's Instagram Stories since taking her new golden home are any indication, so has she.

Kaitlyn and Jason's latest major relationship step comes after the pair went official in January, originally connecting during an episode of Kaitlyn's podcast. "I feel so much support from everybody," Kaitlyn told Bustle in April, regarding her new romance. "I mean I know everyone looks happy on Instagram, but I feel like people can really genuinely see my happiness."

Clearly, things have only gotten more serious for the couple. On a May 24 episode of OTV, the duo announced that Jason was moving to Nashville to live with Kaitlyn. Plus, they revealed plans to adopt a rescue. Jason and Kaitlyn shared details about their new pet on Instagram. The Dew scrunchie designer captioned some adorable photos, "MY BABY!!!! Hello instagram. My name is Ramen Noodle Vino. But my mom and dad call me Noods. I'm 1-ish, and I was saved by Amanda at @bunnysbuddies after living on the streets in Korea with broken bones. I've been hurt by humans, but I'm going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs..."

Jason posted his own sweet snap to the 'gram and wrote, "A friendship turned to a relationship and now a relationship turned to a little fam. This morning, Kaitlyn and I made a decision to adopt, @ramenthegoldennoodle ...We are so excited to give Ramen the life and love he deserves...all under the same roof!"

Well, the day this couple has been waiting for finally arrived. Kaitlyn documented several special moments on her Instagram Stories including her choice of shirt for the big day, which reads, "Puppies make me happy." She also showcased her new pup's dog bed, which says, "Send Noods," alongside a bowl of ramen noodles with chopsticks.

"Rescue match made in Heaven @ramenthegoldennoodle (soon J will be on the other side for a Ramen sandwich). #rescuedogsofinstagram," Kaitlyn captioned a photo of herself and Ramen on Instagram. Jason commented, "Counting down the minutes."

As Jason and Kaitlyn's relationship gains a furry friend, their followers' feeds just got a whole lot cuter.