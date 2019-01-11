Once upon a time, an actor and a reality TV star found love in a very modern way: via Twitter. Yes, it's true. Sliding into someone's DMs can get you somewhere, my friends — well, it did in this case, at least. They've since taken their flirtation offline, of course, but Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' relationship timeline proves how social media first paved the way for their meet-cute romance.

These two small-screen sweethearts — Hyland plays Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, and Adams is a Bachelor Nation alum — first got together around September 2017. They were fans of one another long before they met, though, which is very clearly evidenced by several very telling tweets.

The first tweet in question takes us all the way back to 2012, a time when Psy's "Gangnam Style" and Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" ruled the airwaves. Fifty Shades of Grey took housewives by storm, and The Twilight Saga came to a close. Hyland, however, was all about the Bachelorette back in 2012, and regularly live-tweeted the reality competition's weekly episodes. Some of her comments made fans wonder if she was crushing on the contestants, but the actor insisted that she was just a fan.

My, how the times have changed. She's still a card-carrying member of Bachelor Nation obviously, but with Adams by her side, she's achieved super-fan status now. Let's take a look back at how it all began, shall we?

Oct. 29, 2017: Dating Rumors Start To Surface After Hyland & Adams Coordinate Costumes Hyland and Adams donned Stranger Things Halloween costumes together — he went as Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, she went as Dustin Henderson (played by Gaten Matarazzo) — in October 2017. After they both revealed their get-ups on their respective Instagram pages, fans started to wonder whether or not the two were dating. Neither of the stars commented on their relationship status at the time, but — spoiler alert — they were totally a thing.

November 2017: Adams (Basically) Confirms They're Dating Just a few days after Halloween, Wells finally confirmed that he and Hyland were dating — kind of. During an interview with The Morning Breath on Nov. 8, host Claudia Oshry Soffer asked the BiP star about Hyland's presence on his Instagram page. At first, he played things off. Eventually, though, he pretty much confessed. "To be fair, if you really want to know anything, just look at my social media," Adams suggested. Such a sly way to admit that they'd gone Instagram official, right?

August 2018: Hyland & Adams Move In Together After almost a year of dating, Hyland and Wells moved in together in August 2018. The reality star relocated from Nashville to Los Angeles to be closer to his lady-love, and documented his drive across the country and subsequent unpacking of things on — yep, you guessed it — his Instagram Stories.

Sept. 16, 2018: They Celebrate Their *Unofficial* One-Year Anniversary On Sept. 16, 2018, Hyland revealed the exact moment when she and Adams shared their first kiss. The star posted a photo with her boyfriend on Instagram and wrote, "1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing," she captioned a sweet photo on Instagram. "In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams *YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*" Wait. Is Pluto still a planet? Who cares. These two are too sweet.

Oct. 15, 2018: They Celebrate Their *Official* One-Year Anniversary sarahhyland on Instagram Almost one month later to the day, the couple celebrated another milestone moment together. While on vacation in Mexico, Hyland shared another photo of her and Adams via Instagram on Oct. 15 and wrote, "A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams 'when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!' I still can’t tell if I just bullied you in to being with me and you’re scared to leave? But please don’t. Thank you for being the @stevehowey To my @katehudson In #bridewars ... Now, let’s get tan again and drink all the rosé." Adams celebrated their anniversary with an Instagram post, too, captioning a photo of him and Hyland, "A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said 'when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.' I said, 'right now.' I then doubled down and said 'I’m falling in love with you.' She responded with, 'I can’t say that yet.' And then like 15 minuets later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most."

December 2018: They Stay Supporting Each Other Through Thick & Thin Over the last few months, it's become pretty obvious that Hyland and Adams' relationship is getting stronger every day. They support each other through thick and thin, but they've realized the value in having some independence, too. "We're just very busy working," Hyland told SELF in December. "And I think that's also what makes relationships work. You have to have your own thing … so when you come home at the end of the day, you're excited to see that person."