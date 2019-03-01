Ben Higgins wooed Lauren Bushnell — and the rest of America — during season 20 of The Bachelor back in 2016 when he showed his romantic side. Now, he is doing it again. The former contestant is now co-creator and host of The Wedding Party, a new type of wedding event for multiple couples. Yes, you can get your wedding hosted by the former Bachelor — and for less money than a typical wedding would cost.

The group wedding ceremony will take place at The Denver Polo Club in Colorado on September 1, 2019, and hopes to save couples money on what may otherwise be one of the priciest days of their lives. “I am a big fan of marriage — I think showing the world you love one person is an incredible act of commitment, support, love, and sacrifice,” Ben Higgins tells Bustle. “This event allows couples to have an incredible celebration for only a fraction of the cost.”

Higgins co-created the event along with DiningOut Events. The 12 Wedding Party couples will all get married at once in a non-denominational ceremony, but each couple will be able to walk down the aisle together. There will be the exchanging of rings, a special vow presentation, and a group, “I do!” — and Higgins will personally announce each couple. (Can you imagine?!)

A reception will follow and the planning will be done by Calluna Events — it'll be like a $50k-100k wedding, but for a nominal cost, states the press release announcing the event. There will also be music, décor, food from top local restaurants in Denver, and drinks (from wine and beer tents to cocktails), all while Higgins hosts.

Halfpoint/Shutterstock

As you probably know, wedding budgets can really add up. In fact, according to The Knot 2018 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of one was $33,931 in 2018.

As far as the cost for The Wedding Party, each couple is responsible for 100 all-inclusive tickets, $150 per person. Couples can either buy all one-hundred tickets for $15,000 or subsidize guest tickets. The fee includes the perks mentioned above, as well as items like flowers/bouquets, seating, and digital copies of all photography and videography. Although local transportation to and from the event for each couple is included, travel and lodging, wedding dresses/suits, photography prints/photo albums, and pre-event activities are not.

Any and all couples are welcome to participate, of all sexual orientations and religious beliefs. “Our goal is to create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, completely unique wedding experience that our couples, their families, and friends will never forget,” Shalisa Pouw, event director at DiningOut Events and co-creator/co-producer of The Wedding Party, tells Bustle. She says they want to celebrate each couple individually, while also celebrating the collaboration of their diverse group of wedding pioneers. “It’s going to be a spectacular wedding, like nothing we’ve seen before,” Pouw says.

Couples can apply now via The Wedding Party Application, and you can also get more information at Wedding Party FAQs. In any case, The Wedding Party will not only help reduce people’s wedding budgets, but also be a memorable night in more ways than one. After all, not everyone can say a former Bachelor hosted their wedding!