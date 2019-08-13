Dylan didn't get a ton of screen time on Hannah B.'s season of The Bachelorette, so it's understandable if you don't know a whole lot about him. But there's actually a lot to like about the 24-year-old — like the fact that Dylan's job outside of Bachelor in Paradise is super cool. His Bachelorette bio listed him as simply a a "tech entrepreneur" from San Diego who has "a giant smile and a heart of gold." But as it turns out, that "heart of gold" led him to co-found an app that helps people reach fitness goals while giving back to their community.

According to his Instagram bio, Dylan co-founded an app called Vizer, which is described on its Apple profile as a fitness app that sets daily challenges for its users. Meet them, and you "unlock" a meal to donate to a person or family in need. Sponsors for the app pay for the meals, so all users have to do to donate is meet their fitness goals — no money required. And the more meals users unlock, the more points they earn, which are then redeemable at local businesses for free items or experiences.

Currently, the app is only live in Dylan's hometown of San Diego, but there's a form that fans can fill out to eventually bring Vizer to their cities, too. It seems to be popular among its San Diego base, as it has a 4.8 out of five star rating based on 26 reviews.

According to the San Diego Tribune, Vizer is actually a family business for Dylan. He co-founded it with his cousin Samantha Pantazopoulos, and the idea won them a $500,000 prize in a local tech startup competition. Per his LinkedIn, Dylan has been working on the app full-time since July 2018 (minus the time he took to film The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise).

Before that, though, he was pursuing a different career. His LinkedIn says he was previously an investment banking summer analyst for Citi bank, as well as an associate at Morgan Stanley. He earned his CFA levels one and two, which makes him a Chartered Financial Analyst. Getting into that sector of work likely stemmed from his time in the London School of Economics and Political Science's summer program, where he studied business administration and management. But his undergrad major was actually focused in a different direction. His LinkedIn says he went to Williams College and majored in English language and literature. So he's well-rounded, to say the least.

Even though Dylan has a very cool job, he seemingly didn't go on the show to promote it. His bio says "tech entrepreneur," not "Vizer founder," and he hasn't brought it up as far as fans have seen. Overall, Dylan seems like a good guy; the fact that he has a company dedicated to bettering his community is just a bonus. And when you have someone like Dylan in Paradise, why would you even be worried about anyone else? Blake who?