On Tuesday, Sept. 4, Good Morning America unveiled that Colton Underwood will be the next Bachelor. The news itself didn't prove to be all that shocking, considering rumors of Colton's rose-y future had been making their way across social media for a few days now. But while some fans may have been hoping that the position would fall to the likes of Blake Horstmann or Jason Tartick, Bachelor alum reactions to Colton becoming the next Bachelor prove that his friends totally have his back and wish him well on his journey to find love.

Colton first made his debut on the franchise when he appeared as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette back in May. He ended up coming in fourth place and was heartbroken from the split, having told her that he was falling in love with her and opening up about being a virgin. However, their relationship was never without some form of drama right from the start — mostly because he'd briefly dated Becca's good friend Tia Booth a few weeks prior to coming on the show. After his elimination, Colton headed to Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 and attempted to pick things back up with Tia, but ultimately ended up leaving when he realized the feelings just weren't there.

So will he find the connection he's been looking for on Season 23 of The Bachelor? Fans will have to tune in this January to see how it all plays out, but Colton seems eager to start this next chapter of his life, saying on GMA, “One thing I took pride in on both seasons was being true to who I am. It took all of that to get to where I’m at now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner.”

And based on the reactions from his fellow Bach alums, they're absolutely thrilled over the news — even if fan reactions are proving to be a somewhat mixed bag. Check out what your favorite members of Bachelor Nation had to say on the matter and see just how much love and support Colton has in his corner.

Blake Horstmann balockaye.h on Instagram Blake, who was one of the top contenders to be crowned the next Bachelor, had a sweet and heartfelt response over the news, proving once more just what a great guy he is. "I wanna thank you all for the support over the last few months! It has been incredibly humbling and it means the world. There really is nothing like #bachelornation. I wouldn’t change the man I am if I was the bachelor and wasn’t going to change the man I am to become the bachelor. I am excited to close this chapter and see what the future holds!" he wrote on Instagram. "I have nothing but respect for these two and I wanna wish @coltonunderwood luck on his Journey. I really truly hope you find the woman you wanna spend your life with! Good luck man! #thebachelor"

Tia Booth Colton and Tia may have gone their separate ways on Paradise, but even in the aftermath of all the heartache and tears, Tia's tweet shows that there's still a lot of love and respect between the two of them, tweeting: "Congratulations @Colt3FIVE I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor" And to help squash any potential rumors, she also took a moment to confirm that she will not be a contestant on Colton's season.

Wells Adams "Go get you a wifey @Colt3FIVE," Wells posted on Twitter. The Paradise bartender also took to Instagram to express his excitement for his friend as well, posting the same photo with a slightly different caption that's meant to be a nod to Becca: "He’s ready to do the damn thing...wait."

Nick Viall nickviall on Instagram Not one to be left out of the conversation, Nick Viall made sure to add in his two cents on the matter, posting on Instagram: "Keeping the curls in the family. Congrats buddy! 🌹 #thebachelor"

Kamil Nicalek kamiloo on Instagram "Congratulations to @coltonunderwood on America's Next Bachelor 🌹 🌹 🌹," Kamil wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the two of them hanging out together. "Wish you the best finding your True ❤️."

Kendall Long keykendall88 on Instagram The fate of Kendall and Grocery Store Joe's relationship has yet to be revealed on Paradise, but the taxidermy lover was all smiles on the set of GMA. "Look out ladies! The next Bachelor is coming in hot 🔥 🌹," she posted on Instagram. "Congratulations Colton to the start of some lovely things to come!"

Astrid Loch Astrid may have hated to see Tia get her heartbroken on Paradise, but she still made a point of taking to Twitter this morning to wish Colton well on his journey to find love: "The prince of paradise has become a king. Congratulations @Colt3FIVE #BachelorInParadise #TheBachelor"

Kevin Wendt Kevin, who had become pretty close with Colton during their time in Paradise, had nothing but good things to say about his friend and why he thinks Colton will make the perfect Bachelor. "@Colt3FIVE will be an amazing bachelor he’s kind, vulnerable and compassionate.. and he looks great in a suit," Kevin wrote on Twitter. "Let’s all support him on this love journey. He truly deserves it # BachelorInParadise # TheBachelor."

Bibiana Julian bibi_julz on Instagram Never one to refrain from speaking her mind, Bibiana also took to Instagram to express her joy over Colton's big news. She also made sure to incorporate her popular catchphrase: "The ultimate mic drop 🌹 so happy for you @coltonunderwood!!! #tightendssticktogether"

Tanner Tolbert tanner.tolbert on Instagram Meanwhile, Tanner made a point of speaking on behalf of his daughter, posting a photo of his family with Colton along with the caption: "No Emmy... you are too young to go on Colton's season of #thebachelor."

Diggy Moreland In classic Diggy form, the Bachelorette alum had the perfect response as to why his name wasn't announced as the next Bachelor. There's always next year.