'Bachelor' Nation's Raven & Adam Started A Podcast Months After Teasing The Idea

After meeting and falling in love on Bachelor in Paradise back in summer 2017, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are ready to share their best advice about relationships. On Monday, Raven and Adam debuted their new podcast — appropriately titled Date Night With Raven & Adam — and episodes will drop every Monday on iTunes and Spotify.

In Raven's Instagram announcement, she explained the podcast will cover "all things dating, relationships, breakups, marriage, sex, and more." Fan can even send in their questions via Instagram DM, so Raven and Adam can answer them anonymously on the podcast. On Adam's page, he teased that they'll have some "awesome guests" on the show, ranging from couples who are dating, married couples, and single people. He also expressed surprise at how many guys have been calling into the show to share their perspectives.

"Even though we found love in a hopeless place, we believe anyone can too," Raven and Adam wrote in the podcast description, referencing their reality TV love story. "It’s a crazy world out there in dating! And sometimes a woman needs a man's perspective! And sometimes a man needs a woman’s perspective." They also acknowledged that, of course, they're "not perfect" and neither is their relationship. The first episode is out now and covers the beginnings of relationships — including how to meet someone great, first dates, and everything that happens in between.

Raven and Adam's podcast has actually been a long time coming. Back in April, Raven wrote on Instagram that she was "dead serious" about trying to convince Adam to start a podcast focused on giving dating advice to women. "Girls like me, who 2 years ago before I met him, thought all guys sucked or maybe he should do a podcast for guys to not suck as bad," she wrote at the time.

These two are hardly the first Bachelor stars to have their own podcast after appearing on the franchise. Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins host a podcast called Almost Famous, while former Bachelor Nick Viall also has a podcast, The Viall Files. Dean Unglert, Jared Haibon, and Vanessa Grimaldi teamed up for their own dating advice podcast, Help! I Suck At Dating — and that's just the short list.

After meeting on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 and leaving the show as a couple, Raven and Adam got engaged in May 2019. He popped the question on a rooftop in Dallas, Texas, and shared the moment with fans on Instagram.

Although not everyone can meet their match on reality TV, Raven and Adam did — and they've also made their relationship work in the real world for more than two years since cameras stopped rolling. Now, they can finally share what they've learned from that experience with the fans who have followed their story from the very beginning.