No more rose ceremonies for Tenley Molzahn. The Bachelor franchise alum is officially done looking for love. Tenley Molzahn got married to Taylor Leopold on April 27 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in California in an outdoor ceremony according to Us Weekly.

Even though Tenley has come a long way from sharing the ins and outs of her love life on reality TV, she did share some wedding updates for her fans and followers on social media. On April 26, Tenley shared a photo with her now-husband with a caption about her excitement for the nuptials: "I get to marry you tomorrow. It’s the best thing I’ll ever do. I love you my sweet Taylor." On the day of the wedding, Tenley posted another photo with a short and sweet caption: "Today!"

On April 29, in her first social media post as a married woman, Tenley shared, "Friday was simply the best day of our lives, but yesterday waking up as his wife made it even better! Soaking up time with just one another - mini-mooning is the way to go! Thank you @omnilacosta for giving us this beautiful space to rest & enjoy being newlyweds!!"

Leading up the wedding, Tenley shared some sneak peeks of what to expect from the big day via her Instagram story. On April 24, she posted a photo of nails and her bridesmaids showing off their wedding day manicures.

On April 25, she shared a selfie with her then-soon-to-be husband smiling while they held up their marriage license.

And on April 26, Tenley documented her check-in to the hotel before her big day. She shared, "All checked in at @omnilacosta for the wedding. Is this for real!?" Yes, it was.

Tenley also posted about her pre-wedding glam session while she got her hair curled.

Tenley herself has not shared any photos or videos from the wedding, but her friends and family have posted some pictures from the ceremony and reception. There are photos of the flower girl at the ceremony, Tenley with one of her bridesmaids, Tenley just before the ceremony rocking a robe, and Taylor and Tenley at the reception hanging with their friends and family. Hopefully, Tenley is just waiting to get the official photos back from the photographer before she shares some herself.

Even though Tenley hasn't shared any wedding photos just yet, she did post about her and Taylor's mini-moon at the same resort where they got married. She shared a photo of herself and Taylor on her Instagram story on April 28. She kept the bridal theme going with a white dress.

Tenley and Taylor also toasted to their marriage while they enjoyed a post-wedding Sunday funday.

Tenley documented her romance long before the wedding festivities. On January 13, she announced their engagement by writing on Instagram:

THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Last night I said yes to spending forever with him! My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!! Taylor, you’re the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise! God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you.

Long before Tenley agreed to be Mrs. Leopold, she revealed that she was all in with Taylor. During a February 2016 interview for Bustle's Will You Accept This Podcast?, Tenley said, "I'm going to marry him." This was only three weeks after they met, but clearly she was right about this one. Tenley met Taylor through a friend who attended the same church as her now-husband.

"He's so cute... it was the exact right timing," she said. "When you know, you know. I've been waiting to meet this guy for a long time."

This is something that fans of the Bachelor franchise can attest to. Viewers first met Tenley when she became Jake Pavelka's runner-up on The Bachelor Season 14 in 2010. Later that year, Tenley appeared on Season 1 Bachelor Pad, and in 2015, she was a contestant on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

After years of looking for love on reality television, Tenley is done with the Bachelor franchise forever. She found her life partner on her own and is starting her new life. And from the looks of it, she couldn't be any happier.