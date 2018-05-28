There are many reasons why a person would want to be on a dating competition TV show like The Bachelorette, which premiers on May 28. Some people may have been unlucky in love, like this season’s Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, or they might be looking for a nice boost to their career, or maybe they just want to have a cool, new experience. The 28 bachelors who will fight to win Becca’s love have a wide variety of careers, including some who work in entertainment industry. Leandro “Leo” Dottavio is listed on The Bachelorette website as a stuntman but what has Bachelorette star Leo been a stuntman in and what else do we know about him?

According to Leo Dottavio’s IMBD page, 31-year-old Leo has been a professional stunt performer since 2011. He has worked on several TV series, including Love Bites, 9-1-1, and an uncredited stunt scene in the “Charles (Manson) in Charge” episode of American Horror Story. But, his eyes are set on more than taking over to perform perilous acts. He has also been building his acting resume with appearances on YouTube zombie simulation show Fight of the Living Dead, where he did his own stunts, as well as Spades, SMILF, Dysfunctionally Organized, and Black Jesus. IMBD also revealed that the upcoming documentary Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story will feature some commentary from Leo as a working Hollywood stunt actor. Is Leo on The Bachelorette for additional exposure? No one really knows, but he seems to have a steady pre-Bachelorette career.

Paul Hebert/ABC

The stuntman’s Bachelorette introduction video reveals a bit about the man with the dangerous profession. Leo says he is currently in the number one stunt show in the world, which helps him keep his body in shape. When he’s not doing stunts, Leo works at his family’s construction business. The Studio City, California native and former college baseball player also revealed that he has been growing his long, brunette curls for 10 years and prefers to wear a “messy bun.”

He doesn’t reveal the name of his current show in the clip, but Leo’s Instagram page shows him performing in the Universal Studios Hollywood show A Tidal Wave of Explosive Action. The theme park’s top show features jet-skiers, firefights, and all sorts of daredevil action — aka a stuntman’s dream job. The Instagram video has a couple of snippets of Leo in action, including him flipping his hair sans shirt for a cheering crowd.

Leo’s hair was fodder for a Bachelorette promotional tweet posted on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day. The video said it was time for Becca to find her own Prince “Hairy” and showed her initial reaction to Leo’s fabulously shiny locks. Of course, Becca couldn’t resist touching his hair, but she poked fun at him for having hair like her sister. Leo reposted the video on his Instagram page and laughed along at the timely joke.

His stunt career is interesting, but it’s not his only talent. He still loves to play baseball and often posts videos to show off his skills. He looks like he could be on a romance novel cover, but he’d rather crack his bat on a fastball at a batting cage.

Does the stuntman have a special trick up his sleeve to win Becca’s heart? Fans will eventually find out as the show progresses. There is little promotional material to give any insight about the pair’s compatibility, but Becca's going to make sure her new guy is worthy of her heart. The Bachelorette won’t be the physical battle Leo is used to, but it looks like he is ready to take on this new challenge.