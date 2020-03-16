As the spread of COVID-19 impacts production in Hollywood, Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky said she got tested for coronavirus after she experienced potential symptoms over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story videos on Sunday, Ali told her followers that she had “all the symptoms of the virus except for a fever” and would receive results in 48 hours to three weeks. Ali, who revealed she had skin cancer in January, said she got tested after she experienced chest pain.

“I went a few days ago and I got an X-ray of my lungs, and it showed that I have white spots on my lungs, so they put me on antibiotics,” Ali said. “When I went back yesterday I was like, ‘It’s not getting better.’ I still can’t hold a breath, can’t take a deep breath without coughing. It hurts.'” She added, “I just feel like it is my responsibility to be smart and get tested, and the doctor felt the same way.”

Per the CDC, coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath and can appear two to 14 days after exposure. Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of serious illness. According to the American Cancer Society, people with cancer are among those at a higher risk of serious illness due to their weakened immune systems.

In her Instagram Story, Ali urged her followers to take the pandemic seriously. "Do not go out. Do not go to crowded restaurants and bars," she said. "Self quarantine if you can.” Ali added that she’s been in self quarantine with her husband Kevin Manno and their two children, Molly, 3, and Riley, 1.

Ali starred in the sixth season of The Bachelorette in 2010 and got engaged to Roberto Martinez, but the two split in 2011. She wed her husband Kevin in 2017. Ali’s coronavirus update comes after ABC announced on March 13 that Clare Crawley’s cycle of Bachelorette would be postponed due to the global health crisis. On Instagram, Clare addressed the production delay and wrote, "Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time.”

She continued, “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far.” Clare concluded, “I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right!”

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.