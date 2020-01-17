They may have left the White House, but Michelle Obama will always be the First Lady in her husband's heart. On Friday, January 17, Barack Obama posted a birthday tribute to Michelle Obama on Twitter that featured a romantic photo collage of them cuddling up and goofing around for the camera. "In every scene, you are my star, Michelle Obama!" the former president captioned the photo booth-style post, which included snaps of him hugging and kissing his wife while she beams at the camera. "Happy birthday, baby!"

The Obamas have often shared romantic posts for one another on social media to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries; back in October, Obama posted a candid photo of himself and Michelle staring a sunset to celebrate their 27th anniversary. "Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time," he captioned the snap.

Many of the Obamas' posts about their relationship and milestones online have highlighted how much they love and support one another, including the former president's loving review of Michelle's best selling memoir, Becoming, from November 2018. "Of course, Michelle Obama’s my wife, so I’m a little biased here," Obama wrote on Twitter. "But she also happens to be brilliant, funny, wise — one of a kind. This book tells her quintessentially American story. I love it because it faithfully reflects the woman I have loved for so long."

"[Marriage] has to be a true partnership, and you have to really really like and respect the person you're married to because it is a hard road," Michelle told Oprah Winfrey in 2011 when asked about the secret to her successful and admirable relationship with Obama. "I mean, that's what I tell young couples. Don't expect it to be easy, melding two lives and trying to raise others, and doing it forever. I mean that's a recipe made for disaster, so there are highs and lows."

In addition to being partners in marriage, the Obamas have also become partners in business with their Higher Ground production company. In May 2018, the former First Couple signed a deal with Netflix in order to produce content that touches on "issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights and much more," according to a statement given by Obama. "We believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all," he continued.

And they're not stopping with Netflix. The Obamas are also developing a series of podcasts in collaboration with Spotify. Meanwhile, Michelle announced in October that she planned to release a companion journal to her bestselling memoir. The former First Lady is also launching a new IGTV series about college freshmen, in partnership with the former first lady’s Reach Higher initiative, an organization that aims to inspire students to complete their educations. And you can bet the former president will be hyping up all of her upcoming projects on social media.

Even though they've left the White House, the Obamas' relationship continues to be an inspiration — and by sharing their love with the world, they continue to make it clear that no matter what, they will always be each other's biggest supporters.